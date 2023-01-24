The Cardboard Classic is returning to Medford.
The second annual cardboard sled race will return Saturday, Feb. 11, at Straight River Park. The event was originally scheduled to close out the month this weekend, but was postponed Tuesday due to the forcast showing frigid temperatures for the original date.
The Medford Cardboard Classic is hosted by the Medford Civic Center. The event promotes creativity and excitement as participants are expected to craft their own snow sleds from cardboard.
The idea for the Medford Cardboard Classic, started two years ago, not as a winter activity, but a summer one.
“We were gonna do a cardboard boat race,” said organizer Elyse Miller. “But that was the COVID-19 year so everything got screwed up. Then I saw Owatonna and Faribault were doing boat races as well. I stumbled across a cardboard sled race, so we said let’s do ours in the winter instead of trying to compete with other towns.”
The sled races were a hit last year with Medford Civic Club families and friends. This year, club leaders hope to see new faces on the snowy slopes for the second annual race on Sunday.
“We’re trying to get the word out there for more people,” Miller said. “It’s kinda cool to see a wide range of the community coming together, enjoying a nice afternoon on the hill.”
Races are divided up by different class requisites based on age. Kids aged 10 and under can participate in Class 1, with the oldest participants, 18 and older, participating in Class 4. Each sled’s class will be determined by the oldest member on each team.
Competitive speed races will be judged by brackets with racers going two at a time. Participants will get another chance to race at the conclusion of the bracket with a free-for-all in which every racer in their respective bracket races at the same time.
The sled teams are expected to craft their sleds from only cardboard, tape and glue.
“Be creative and have fun,” instructs a post on the Medford Civic Center Facebook page.
While the idea of crafting a sled from cardboard seems simple enough, the rules and regulations for each sled are strict and could result in two inspections.
Each sled cannot have sharp edges, pointy objects, or any other object deemed to be dangerous. Reinforced cardboard, staples and nails are among the other materials that are not allowed.
“If there are any doubts, don’t use it,” says the Medford Civic Center Facebook post.
Safety is a priority for the Cardboard Classic, meaning helmets are required for every racer. Bike helmets are acceptable.
“It’s a great time,” Miller said. “You’re spending an afternoon sledding with other people. It’s a fun afternoon for all ages. My brother-in-law, who’s 40, was having a blast last year. I think he was having more fun than the kids sometimes.”