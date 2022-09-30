The streets of downtown Owatonna were saturated with blue Friday afternoon as hundreds gathered for the homecoming parade to show off their Husky pride. 

Homecoming King Sevy Enter and Queen Lauren Waypa wave to the crowds as they pass in a red convertible. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The girls volleyball team had a rock n' roll themed float, complete with inflatable jukebox. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna Cheerleading team danced, cheered and tossed candy along the parade route encouraging the crowd to show their Husky spirit along the way. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Junior Royalty Henry Peterson and Evelyn Stolp were giddily waving at the crowds and tossing out candy to friends and family members along the parade route. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The streets of downtown were full on both sides of Cedar Avenue as the parade returned downtown following the completion of the Streetscape project. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The Parade Crew tossed out the remaining candy they had to dozens of awaiting outstretched hands in the crowds. (Emily Kahnke/southerminn.com)
The Owatonna Fire Department concluded the parade with several firefighters handing out candy, and more people inside the trucks waved to the crowds as they passed. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

