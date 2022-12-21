After a pair of holiday seasons shaped by COVID-19, local shops and retailers saw customers return to more normal shopping habits this season, but along with that came ever stronger competition for consumer dollars.

Urban Loft

Nicole Winter, owner of Urban Loft in downtown Owatonna, says she anticipated a drop in sales this year as people explore activities as gift options in a post-COVID world. (File photo/southernminn.com)


Todd Lundgren

Todd Lundgren, owner of Country Goods in Owatonna, said he is "embarrassed" over some of the prices in the store due to inflation. Despite a boost in sales over the holidays, Lundgren said he has seen a decline in store sales throughout the year. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments