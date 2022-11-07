Extravaganza

Quilts, pot holders, dish towels and more were a popular stopping point at the Fall Extravaganza over the weekend. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

All corners of Owatonna were bustling extravaganzas, Bazaars and more to kick off the holiday shopping season. The weekend is also often called "widows weekend" because it is the opening weekend for firearm deer hunting. 

Extragavanza

With the holiday season fast approaching, several vendors at the various Extravaganzas and craft sales hand homemade wreaths available. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Extravaganza

Nearly a dozen craft sales were scattered throughout Owatonna attracting hundreds of guests as they shopped for goodies for the upcoming holiday season. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Craft Sale

Hand made cutting boards and other wooden crafts were available at the Owatonna VFW Auxiliary Craft and Bake sale. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Extravaganza

Peter Connor has been making and selling handcrafted rosaries for several years. This year, he was set up at the Fall Extravaganza at St. Joseph Catholic Church over the weekend. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Pastimes

The Owatonna Arts Center was filled with pottery jewelry, woven baskets and more with about a dozen artists selling their goods during the annual Pastimes Fine Art and Craft sale. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments