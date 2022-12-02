2022 Holiday Lighted Parade

Crowds line the streets of Cedar Avenue to take in the city's brightest night — the annual Holiday Lighted Parade. A record 90 floats were showcased in the 2022 event. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Dancing. Candy. Laughing. Music. Lights.

Above and Beyond Abilities takes Owatonna to a galaxy far, far away with their winning Star Wars-themed float. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism celebrates the community being selected as the location for the 2023 Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Local celebrity judges Vern Wilker, Ryan Gillespie and Jim Packard take in the show to select the 2022 "best float." (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The 2022 Owatonna High School Carolers finish off the night with traditional Christmas songs. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Dancers with Unlimited Possibilities Dance Studio bust a move Thursday night during the annual Holiday Lighted Parade. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Santa calls up his friends with Owatonna Collision and Glass after an unfortunate incident with a reindeer. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Chief of Police Jeff Mundale hands out goodies Thursday night to the kids lining Central Park for the parade. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The traditional elves on bikes return to the parade, dazzling the crowd with their quick moves on ice. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The Grinch was a busy character Thursday night, dancing and interacting with the crowd on a variety of floats. He made sure to cut out some time, however, to get a quick workout on the Cybex float. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
FoamCraft Packaging , INC., displays their Polar Express float, which got an honorary mention from the judges. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
As tradition holds, Santa and Mrs. Claus close out the Holiday Lighted Parade on the Berkshire Hathaway float. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Souba Greenhouse shows their classic truck, bringing a Hallmark movie feeling to Owatonna during Thursday's parade. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

