Dancing. Candy. Laughing. Music. Lights.
Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.
All of that and more was found illuminated in Owatonna's downtown district Thursday night with the return of the annual Holiday Lighted Parade. Organized by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Owatonna MainStreet program, the parade showcased a record 90 floats from local businesses, organizations, agencies and teams.
Following the parade, the remaining crowd gathered in Central Park for the annual lighting of the park. This year, special guest Anthony Young — along with family and friends — was the luckily community member to "flip the switch." Young was involved in a life-threatening car accident in July and is now on his miraculous journey of recovery. Young and his crew led the countdown from 10, which the crowd joyfully joined in, cheering as the lights climbing the trees and touching all corners of the park shined brightly.
A group of local judges also announced the winner of this year's best float, a tradition that began in 2019. Judges Vern Wilker, Ryan Gillespie and Jim Packard named Above and Beyond Abilities the winner with the Star Wars-themed float, including a Chewbacca on stilts and in a Christmas sweater, among many other beloved characters. Above and Beyond is now back-to-back float champs, taking the prize last year for their Frozen-themed float.
The night ended with the traditional performance of the Owatonna High School Carolers in the Central Park bandshell.
