Prepare your taste buds, because with the return of the holiday season, so returns many of the community’s most beloved — and tasty — annual events.
Notably, the Steele County Historical Society’s annual Holiday Cookie Sale is returning next week, kicking off the beginning of Christmas in the Village.
More than 75 bakers from around the community are crafting up to eight dozen cookies of various shapes, sizes and flavors of fancy and classic cookies, with a small selection being gluten and nut free.
MaryAnne Higgins, volunteer, tours and events coordinator attributes the more than three decades of success with the cookie sale to the talent of the bakers, as well as the large variety of cookies.
“I think most people enjoy a variety of cookies over the holidays, but they’re not going to make a bunch of different batches,” she said. “The cookie sale is a great way to get a nice variety of delicious cookies at a great price.”
The cookie sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the Wenger Room of the History Center, with sales continuing until 7 p.m. The sale will continue the following day, Thursday, at 10 a.m. and continue until all the cookies have sold out.
Jerry Ganfield, longtime volunteer and board member for the SCHS, has been baking cookies for the sale nearly every year since the late ‘90s, and he believes the upcoming events are a great way to kick off the holiday season.
“I’ve already started baking because I usually get pre-orders from people who can’t make it to the sale in person,” he said. “It’s a good tradition and we always sell out of cookies, which is great.”
The sale also doubles as a fundraiser for the history center to assist in funding the various programs and exhibits at the Historical Society.
Christmas in the Village
The Village of Yesteryear will be bustling the weekend following the cookie sale for the annual Christmas in the Village event.
Festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday and continue on beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be the lighter luminary walk, take-home crafts, horse-drawn wagon rides and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be about the village throughout the event.
Additionally, each room of the Dunnell House will be decorated in various Christmas themes. Higgins said the house will be a “must see” this year. Live piano performances will happen throughout the day on the newly restored 1867 Grand Piano. The Wenger Room will play host to the annual craft sale as well as “old world” demonstrations, including lefse making.
“There’s so much planned for this weekend and we encourage everyone to come out and get in the holiday spirit especially since the weather is supposed to be fabulous,” Higgins said. “There’s something for everyone of any age to enjoy.”
The Historical Society continues to collect recipes for the keepsake cookbook through Dec. 31 and anticipate having the book public and ready to sell by Mother’s Day next year.
Higgins said dozens of recipes have already been submitted and they were also able to get their hands on several recipes from Jerry’s Supper Club including the homemade BBQ sauce, thousand island dressing and several of their famous ice cream drinks.
Submissions can be made on the SCHS website or by bringing them into the History Center.