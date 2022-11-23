Prepare your taste buds, because with the return of the holiday season, so returns many of the community’s most beloved — and tasty — annual events.


Annual Hoiday Cookie Sale

The annual Fancy Cookie Sale will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Plates of half-dozen and dozen cookies will be available at the sale, including gluten- and nut-free options. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Christmas in the Village

Take-home crafts, horse-drawn wagon rides and holiday music are just a few things guests can experience at the Village of Yesteryear next weekend. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments