An Owatonna man is facing multiple felony assault charges after he allegedly drove into a vehicle occupied by an adult and four children.
Deondrea Harm Williams, 30, was charged last week in Steele County District Court with five counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony. He is also facing five misdemeanor domestic assault charges in relation to the incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police responded July 30 at 10 a.m. to a report of a hit and run on Rosewood Drive NW. Dispatch noted to police Williams was allegedly the suspect and he had left the scene.
Police met with a female victim and her four children who were all in the vehicle that had been hit, according to court records. The victim reportedly said Williams was mad she was leaving and backed out of the driveway in his vehicle before driving forward and striking her car “with force,” fleeing the scene immediately after. The victim said she and the children we afraid, and one child reported his abdomen hurt. Williams allegedly called the victim multiple times after he left, saying he didn’t mean to hit her vehicle.
According to court documents, one of the four children told police Williams ran into their car and they tried to protect the other siblings from getting hurt.
An eye witness reportedly told police they watched Williams back up from the driveway and then “rammed” into the victim’s car, leaving immediately after. The witness said a similar incident had occurred the evening before, where it appeared Williams tried to hit the victim’s car to prevent her from leaving, according to court records.
Williams’ next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 12.
