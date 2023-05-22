Mineral Springs Brewing was offering samples on Thursday, with a special chaser of history. 

Mark Sebring and Bill Cronin

Mark Sebring and Bill Cronin of Mineral Springs Brewery present "History of Brewing" at the Steele County History Center on Thursday. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


Bill Cronin

Mineral Springs Brewery co-owner Bill Cronin kept samples flowing throughout the night, giving guests a chance to taste beers side-by-side. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Marionberry sour

Bill Cronin and Mark Sebring encouraged guests to experiment with flavor combinations, like following up a sample of their marionberry sour with a bite of chocolate. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)

