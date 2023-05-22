Mineral Springs Brewing was offering samples on Thursday, with a special chaser of history.
The Steele County Historical Society hosted "History of Brewing," an evening at the History Center full of learning and beer-tasting, with MSB partners Bill Cronin and Mark Sebring leading the presentation.
Cronin and Sebring filled guests in on the history of beer in America and the science of brewing between rounds of sours, porters and everything in between.
According to Cronin, the United States was home to around 4,000 breweries by 1870. That number fell as large brewers gobbled up the competition. Prohibition hit the brewing industry hard as well, with only 100 breweries left standing nationwide. That number held steady until 1980, but MSB is one of the many smaller breweries to crop up in recent years. MSB, which began as a home brew operation in 2013, has the honor of being the first brewery to open in Steele County since Prohibition.
Following Cronin's historical presentation, Sebring walked guests through the four essential components of beer — water, malt, hops and yeast — aided by visual examples and taste tests. Sebring says MSB is in a perfect place for brewing thanks to the region's agriculture and natural resources.
Water has a major impact on a beer's flavor. The flavor profiles of many bodies of water fluctuate seasonally, forcing breweries to regularly test their water. Owatonna is conveniently located atop the Jordan aquifer, an underground formation that stretches across much of the Upper Midwest.
"Coming from an aquifer, it doesn’t matter if it's in the dead of winter or the heat of summer. Our water supply is pretty much the same year round," said Sebring.
Sebring is also grateful for the massive region of barley production that straddles the U.S.-Canada border.
"That huge region is probably one of the largest barley production regions of the United States and Canada," he said. "The overwhelming majority of the barley that goes into beer is coming from that area."
Once harvested, that barley is converted into malt in a multi-step process. Sebring estimates MSB purchases a ton of malt every two weeks.
Sebring encouraged guests to experiment with flavor combinations, like following up a sample of their marionberry sour with a bite of chocolate. Throughout the evening, Cronin poured side-by-side samples so guests could taste the impact that different varieties of hops, malt and yeast had on the final product. Even beers with similar recipes can taste radically different with a single alteration, as they demonstrated with two IPAs that were produced with different hops. The samples looked similar, but there was risk of confusion.
"You won’t even need to ask. Once you sit back down and try them, you’ll know," said Sebring.
The two beers, Thunderbolt IPA and Esther IPA, are named for significant people in Owatonna history: football player Herb Joesting, the "Owatonna Thunderbolt," and early settler Esther Cornell. The focus on local history made MSB and the historical society natural partners. MaryAnne Higgins, event manager for the SCHS event manager, was glad they reached out to MSB.
"We just thought it would be interesting," said Higgins. "We thought it would bring a good variety of people, and it did."
During a Q&A session, the two shared bits of beer trivia, MSB history and their experiences in brewing. Sebring offered some insight into the challenges of brewing sours, which requires him to add large quantities of fruit puree to the beer following the initial fermentation process.
"I have to be really quick when I pour the fruit puree into the fermenter," he said. "It’s a little bit of a dance to lift 44 pounds over your head, hit the funnel, get it in and let that finish fermenting out."
Cronin and Sebring stressed that the samples they poured that evening were just a hint of the aromas and flavors MSB offers on tap.
"The best place to enjoy our beer is our brewery," said Sebring.