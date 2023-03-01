Staff and volunteers at the Steele County Historical Society have been hard at work solidifying plans for upcoming programming and also working on the next. exhibit to be featured in the hall. 

History Uncorked

History Uncorked is returning to the History Center Thursday, March 23. Local judges and lawyers will reenact the case of the death of a Minnesota State School child from 1932. (File photo/southernminn.com)


Testimony

Local judges and attorneys are among the people who volunteer to file the roles of a historic trial in the upcoming History Uncorked program at the Steele County History Center. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Victim Testimony

The victim in the 2022 History Uncorked case, William Barker, played by Walter Prescott, told his version of the story. The fan favorite Steele County Historical Society program will be returning to the History Center later this month. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Steele County History Center

The Steele County Historical Society continues its search for a new Executive Director and an Archives, Collections and Exhibits Manager. The "Steele County Makes Music" exhibit will be at the exhibit hall until staff finalizes plans for the next exhibit. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

