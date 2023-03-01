Staff and volunteers at the Steele County Historical Society have been hard at work solidifying plans for upcoming programming and also working on the next. exhibit to be featured in the hall.
MaryAnne Higgins, volunteer, tour, event and rental coordinator, said she is thrilled to be able to bring back a community favorite event — History Uncorked.
"Last year we had great attendance and people were asking when the next one would be," she said. "We knew we wanted to bring these back, but it takes a lot of planning since we have local judges and lawyers participating, too."
The History Center first began hosting the series back in 2016 and the programs were well attended until all events and programming were suspended throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year was the first year the event returned, and it was met with more than 80 guests eager to hear about a real Steele County crime and participate as jury members in a mock trial and reenactment of the real case from 1877.
This year for the event, the case will involve the untimely death of a youngster attending the Minnesota State Public School in 1932. Guests will witness a reenactment of the trial hearing witness testimony and evidence. Following the trial, each table will act as the jury and deliberate to determine the fate of the accused murderer, Lyle C. Waddell.
Jerry Ganfield, SCHS board member and tour guide, said many would be surprised to learn about the plethora of murders and famous crimes that took place right here in Steele County throughout history.
"There's a lot of cases in the archives," he said. "Many more than people realize, and it's really interesting to sift through."
Many have been wondering what's next for the exhibit hall. With the departure of both the executive director and archives, collections and exhibits manager last year, the Historical Society is still in the process of conducting interviews trying to find the perfect, long-term fit.
"We have some ideas on what we want to do for the next exhibit," Ganfield said. "With just the two of us working, it's taking time to coordinate everything and get all of the details settled so we're not sure when the next exhibit will be and what it will include."
He and Higgins said interviews are currently underway in the search for a new executive director and the biggest priority is ensuing who ever is brought on board is the right fit and plans to stick around long term.
"It's not a position for just anybody," Higgins said. "We want to make sure whoever we bring on is knowledgeable and plans to stay because it takes a long time to find the right fit, and the community relies on having someone in charge. It's good for us and good for the community to have someone consistent."
Programming throughout the year and events are planning on being business as usual Higgins said with many staples and favorites returning. More information about dates and events can be found by visiting the SCHS website or by visiting the History Center itself.