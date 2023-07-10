Anyone passing by the Village of Yesteryear on Sunday could've almost mistaken the festivities for a scene from 1800. 

Fire starting

Local reenactor Morey Bandel teaches primitive fire starting to 10-year-old Isabela Ward, who was visiting her grandparents in Owatonna. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


Tomahawks

Eight-year-old Lily Quade from Waseca learns tomahawk throwing. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Craft tent

Paul Myers teaches old fashioned crafts to Karson (9) and Mason (7) Guevara and 6-year-old twins Thorbjorn and Johannes Lovstad in the rendezvous camp. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
The Skally Line

Fred Keller and Bill Cagley perform folk music together as The Skally Line during the Steele County Historical Society Extravaganza. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Folk dance

Minnesota music duo The Skally Line leads visitors and reenactors in a folk dance at the Village of Yesteryear. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
  

