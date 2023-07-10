Fred Keller and Bill Cagley perform folk music together as The Skally Line during the Steele County Historical Society Extravaganza. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Minnesota music duo The Skally Line leads visitors and reenactors in a folk dance at the Village of Yesteryear. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Eight-year-old Lily Quade from Waseca learns tomahawk throwing. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Local reenactor Morey Bandel teaches primitive fire starting to 10-year-old Isabela Ward, who was visiting her grandparents in Owatonna. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Paul Myers teaches old fashioned crafts to Karson (9) and Mason (7) Guevara and 6-year-old twins Thorbjorn and Johannes Lovstad in the rendezvous camp. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Reporter
Anyone passing by the Village of Yesteryear on Sunday could've almost mistaken the festivities for a scene from 1800.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Reach Reporter Josh LaFollette at 507-444-2376. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.