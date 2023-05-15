The Steele County Historical Society's new director just joined the staff, but her roots in southern Minnesota go deep.
The society announced last month that Jennifer Thiele would be coming aboard as the new executive director. She succeeds Kellen Hinrichsen, who resigned from the position last August. Thiele will be fulfilling vital responsibilities that have been overseen by the the society's staff and board of directors in the interim.
"The board of directors has been doing an amazing job filling in, and we’ve got a great staff here," said Thiele. "I’m relying on them so much for their institutional knowledge and just their knowledge of the community, because they have those connections and those relationships that I need to learn and grow into."
Thiele's first order of business as director is establishing connections to the community. She's currently scheduling meetings with city and school officials, and welcomes community members to stop by the History Center to get to know her.
"I would love to meet you if you’re in the neighborhood," Thiele said. "I would make time for you, because I just want to meet everybody."
She may be a newcomer to Owatonna, but Thiele has years of museum experience. She recalls shadowing her mother, who worked in a museum, from an early age.
"I started leading tours when I was about 10 years old," said Thiele, adding she acted as a docent as a small child. "So I’ve been doing this for a while."
Thiele's childhood experience in museums made choosing a career in history a "no-brainer." Following her graduation from the University of Oregon, she pursued a master's degree through Southern New Hampshire University. Thiele completed her master's online so she would be free to work in the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum by day.
"I really wanted to get a jumpstart in the field, and I wanted to be working during the daytime," said Thiele.
Since then, she's served as the museum director of the Floyd County Historical Society and development director at the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library in Iowa. Having worked in Iowa and Oregon, Thiele decided to make one more move.
"My family is from southern Minnesota, and I’ve always wanted to be at a museum in Minnesota," she said.
Thiele's parents came from Austin and Northfield. While growing up in Wisconsin, she often visited relatives in southern Minnesota. She appreciates the variety that Steele County offers, citing the "wonderful combination" of the History Center, the Village of Yesteryear and the Orphanage Museum.
"I’ve always loved what Steele County has done. This is an amazing organization," said Thiele.
Thiele was actually aware of the Orphanage Museum years before joining the historical society — she wrote her master's thesis on the Orphan Train Movement, wherein thousands of children were relocated from urban centers to rural areas in the 19th and early 20th century.
"It is a really crucial part of the American story that is often forgotten," she said.
Thiele says there are always pros and cons to history that we can learn from today, referencing a program at the Orphanage Museum that gives students heading into social work an opportunity to learn from the mistakes of the past.
Thiele and the society's Board of Directors are currently developing a strategic plan for the next chapter of SCHS. Thiele is exploring ideas for new programs to reach a wider audience and provide a sustainable future for the historical society, but she's seeking input from SCHS and community members first.
"I want to hear everyone’s views on what their local museum should be, and what it should be in the future," Thiele said.