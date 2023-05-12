History isn’t just made on battlefields — it’s also made in the kitchen.
The Steele County Historical Society (SCHS) is releasing “A Taste of History” on Sunday to preserve a century of culinary heritage.
The cookbook is the fruit of a yearlong effort to collect recipes from Steele County and preserve the stories behind them. The book contains over 100 recipes, all submitted by members of the society last fall. MaryAnne Higgins, who manages events and programs at the History Center, says many of the recipes date back to the 1920s and ‘30s.
“We thought it would be great for us to do this at the History Center to get some of these old time favorite recipes recorded and out to others, and then associate them with the stories that make them special,” said Higgins.
The SCHS ensured the recipes would be usable for contemporary cooks and not plagued by imprecise measurements as many older recipes are. The society asked members to convert to specific measurements if necessary before submitting recipes.
“We just had to read the cursive writing,” Higgins joked.
While SCHS hopes to preserve these recipes for future generations, the inclusion of the stories behind these recipes is particularly important to the organization’s mission. Many of the recipes originated with the Czech, Swedish and Norwegian immigrants to Steele County, and the stories span generations of local history.
Jean Krause, who volunteers at the History Center, submitted recipes in each of the categories, from side dishes to desserts. Krause has been accumulating recipes for over 70 years, since she and her sisters took 4-H food preparation classes, and cooking has been a crucial part of her life since she was very young.
“I did a lot of cooking when my kids were young,” said Krause. “Now it’s just my husband and me, and it’s not near as much fun.”
She still bakes too much to feed the two of them, often sharing the surplus with neighbors and extended family. She’s especially fond of a Danish pastry recipe that she submitted to the book. The recipe reminds her of the woman who first shared it with her, Myrtle Bentley. Krause recalls Bentley as a good cook and a classy dresser, and is happy to share her recipe with others.
“It’s alarmingly simple to make, but it’s very elegant to look at,” said Krause.
Krause, who enjoys baking with her grandchildren, is excited to share these recipes.
“I have one grandson who I swear is one of the best cooks I know and he’s 15 years old,” she said. “I thought he’s going to like reading something like this. If you don’t even make anything, I had a good time just reading about the stories people associated with their recipes.”
The cookbook also includes a recipe for lemon pie, submitted by Bernice Schrodt, who used to serve on the SCHS Board. She got the recipe from her husband’s grandmother, a Norwegian-American from North Dakota.
“She made this lemon pie that my husband always raved about, so I took the recipe and tried it,” said Schrodt.
Schrodt guesses her husband’s grandmother, who was born in the late 19th century, developed the recipe at least a hundred years ago. She was an excellent cook who could sew anything and can her own food, Schrodt recalls.
“She could plan a good meal out of anything,” said Schrodt.
Schrodt also submitted a lasagna recipe from her friend Pat Schroeder, an “excellent cook” who now lives near the Twin Cities. Schrodt used to double the recipe to feed large groups. When she lived on a farm, Schrodt often fed her husband, four children, extended family, and a carpenter or repairman who happened to be there that day.
“If anybody ever came to our farm to do work like that, they ate their meals with us,” she said. “I was raised that way. My parents always said, ‘if people are helping you, you’ve got to feed them.’”
Higgins also submitted a few recipes, including a cheesy potato dish that’s a holiday staple in her family.
SCHS is releasing the book this Mother’s Day weekend.
“I thought it would be a great gift for a mom,” said Higgins.
Higgins says the society ordered 75 copies, and will order more once half those copies have already sold.