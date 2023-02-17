It’s haunted. It’s historic. It’s beautiful. It’s abandoned.
Of all the words used to describe the ornate Victorian home sitting at 216 N. Oak Ave., there is perhaps only one to truly describe its current state — tragic.
On Thursday, staff with the Owatonna Community Development Department allowed select few people enter the building most recently housed the Latinx and migrant nonprofit Centro Campesino. Those welcomed through the doors of the 1897 structure included members of the Steele County Historical Society and past owners of the house.
The city took ownership of the property in July 2021, after it had been vacant for a number of years. According to Troy Klecker, community development director for the city, he is last aware of Centro Campesino occupying the space some time in 2017. The last time the People’s Press was able to successful contact a representative with the community nonprofit was in November 2017.
When the city first took over the building, the plan was to demolish it after the sale was closed to prepare the site for future redevelopment. Once they took ownership, however, Klecker said they discovered the nonprofit had left “everything” in the building, including a exasperating amount of files and paperwork with personal information on it. The city eventually had to hire out a third-party to properly shred and dispose of the documents.
Now, the building has been cleared of the private materials, but it is far from being cleaned out. Each room in the massive building is still filled with items that were left behind, ranging from office equipment to public health items to children’s toys. The rooms are also filled with an overwhelming amount of garbage, which Community Development Manager Greg Kruschke said likely came from a variety of break-ins that have happened over the last handful of years.
Mohs Contracting will be responsible for the demolition of the building, which Owner Scott Mohs said will hopefully take place between spring and early summer as the ASCEND riverfront project prepares to begin, completely developing the underutilized 300 block of Walnut Avenue into Owatonna’s first mixed use complex — including 70 luxury apartments, flexible commercial space and a new space for Mineral Springs Brewery.
Representatives from the local historical society who toured the home this week said they will be working with Mohs to try to identify a variety of items that can be preserved from the home and transferred over to the History Center.
Long history
Though the home in recent history has been referred to as Centro Campesino, the house was first built in 1897 following a design by owner Dr. Francis Smersh and built by the local Hammel Brothers. The three-story red-brick house with a tower served as both a residence and medical office/hospital for three generations of the Smersh family.
A variety of others have owned the home over the years. Julianna Skluzacek recalled on Facebook visiting the home when it was owned by Earl and Adele Beals, and Jennifer Teichrow wrote she attended a daycare located in the building for a short time when she was a child.
It was in December 2007 that Centro Campesino, which had incorporated as a nonprofit only seven years earlier, purchased the home so it could continue to expand beyond the walls of it’s prior office above A Taste of the Big Apple on Broadway Street. The organization represented Latinx and migrant residents in a 50-mile radius around Owatonna, but expanded to other communities such as Austin.
The agency started organizing migrant farm workers in 1998, to aid the 20,000 — 30,000 migrant agricultural workers who travel each year to work in Minnesota. In 2002, Centro Campesino began providing services to year-round rural Latinx residents as well.
The organization offered an array of services, including health workshops, a worker’s justice and immigration reform program, attorney services and a youth career development program.
The mural
One of the more elusive pieces of the building’s recent history was the rumor of a “unique” mural painted in one of the many rooms on the first floor. Over the past two years of the People’s Press receiving tips and questions about the mural, it was one most people had a hard time describing due to its one-of-a-kind point of view.
The mural, painted in 2010 by artists Santos Molina Garduño and Damiana Hernandez Anzastiga, is done in acrylic paint and is “an allegorical painting that depicts the growth and development of corn from the planting to maturity and the connections between humankind, agriculture and the land,” according to a June 2010 article in the People’s Press.
Unfortunately, the mural was painted directly on to the drywall of the room, meaning there may be no feasible way to safely remove and preserve the painting.
“It would be hard to remove a piece of art that was applied directly on to the drywall without removing the full wall structure and exterior of the wall,” Mohs said. “Honestly I don’t know how you’d even do it.”
With the exception of photos captured by the People’s Press, Steele County Historical Society and others who have been inside the home since the mural’s creation, the demolition of the home later this year will likely also be the end of the piece of art.