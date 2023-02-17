It’s haunted. It’s historic. It’s beautiful. It’s abandoned.

216 N. Oak Avenue

The 1897 Victorian home on N. Oak Avenue, formerly known as both the “Smersh House” and Centro Campesino, will be demolished later this year to prepare for the ASCEND riverfront project. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Centro Campesino

When the city first took ownership of the former Centro Campesino building on N. Oak Avenue in July 2021, the initial plan was to demolish it a few weeks following the closing of the sale. Instead, city staff found an overwhelming amount of documents containing personal and private information that a third-party had to be hired to properly dispose of it. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
216 N. Oak Avenue

Owatonna Community Development Director Troy Klecker discusses the state of the former Centro Campesino building with visitors Thursday. Members of the Steele County Historical Society and past owners of the home were invited for a final tour before the building is demolished later this year. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
216 N Oak Avenue

Details such as the structured ceiling inside the attic at 216 N. Oak Avenue are believed to be original. This narrow passage leads to a room staff at the People's Press said they could see "people or ghosts" through the windows throughout the last handful of years. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
216 N Oak Avenue

The original spiral staircase from when Dr. Francis Smersh designed the home in the late 1800s is still structurally sound inside 216 N. Oak Avenue. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Centro Campesino

It was in December 2007 that Centro Campesino, which had incorporated as a nonprofit only seven years earlier, purchased the home at 216 N. Oak Avenue. The organization, which first started meeting in 1998, provided year-round services to migrants and rural Latinx residents. Neither the city nor the People's Press has been able to locate representatives of the group for a number of years. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Centro Campesino

Representatives from the Owatonna Community Development Department said those who ran Centro Campesino “left everything behind” when they abandoned the Victorian home on Oak Avenue sometime after 2017. Protest signs and paperwork containing personal information were among the plethora of items left behind. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Centro Campesino

A variety of protests signs remain in the basement of the former community nonprofit that served the Latinx and migrant community within a 50-mile radius of Owatonna. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Centro Campesino mural

Anne Peterson with the Steele County Historical Society prepares the organization’s 360 camera to document the mural painted inside the former Centro Campesino building on Oak Avenue. The building, which was abandoned sometime after 2017, will be demolished later this year. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Centro Campesino mural

The mural was painted in 2010 by artists Santos Molina Garduño and Damiana Hernandez Anzastiga. The piece was done in acrylic paint directly on the drywall, which Scott Mohs of Mohs Contracting said would be “extremely difficult” to remove. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments