Past and present collided at the Village of Yesteryear this weekend, as people came together to celebrate the Steele County Historical Society’s 35th annual Extravaganza.
The event featured a wide variety of crafts, demonstrations, performances, games, food and so much more. The Skally Line returned to provide entertainment through music and storytelling, and tomahawk throwing was once again a popular activity by attendees of all ages.
The annual immersive experience allows guests to step back in time and feel what it was like to live in Steele County more than 100 years ago, and to learn about the people who helped to shape the community into what it is today, according to Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen.
According to Hinrichsen, visitor counts from the north and south entrance points showed roughly 1,000 guests entering. With a large portion of guests entering the Village from a variety of other access points, however, a final total has yet to be determined.
Photos by Emily Kahnke with APG Southern Minnesota.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.