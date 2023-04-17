The Steele County Historical Society (SCHS) is excited to announce that Jennifer Thiele has been chosen as the organization’s Executive Director.
Reporting to the Board of Directors, Thiele will be responsible for the operations and development of SCHS, including day-to-day management of staff, budget, and communications. She will oversee strategic planning, outreach, and fundraising efforts, and will lead marketing and community engagement initiatives to grow the organization and enhance its impact.
Thiele brings over eight years of successful experience in all facets of museum operations. She is currently the Director of Development at the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library in Cedar Rapids, IA. Prior to that role, she was the Director of the Floyd County Historical Society and Museum (Charles City, IA) and was on staff at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum (Tillamook, OR), working as a Cultural Acquisitions Educator, Research Historian, and Museum Publications Facilitator.
Thiele has actively served as a board member for several organizations including the Garibaldi Maritime Museum, the Charles City Chamber of Commerce, the Charles City Historic Preservation Commission, and the North Iowa Area Community College. She has also been an instructor at the North Iowa Area Community College, teaching classes on how to research, prepare, write, and locate grant opportunities for non-profit organizations.
“Jennifer will be a wonderful asset,” said Samona Grubish, SCHS Board Vice President and chair of the Hiring Committee. “Her non-profit experience, love of history and educating people about history, as well as her passion for building strong community relationships really stood out during the interview process. We also appreciate her desire to continuously learn and keep updated on museum standards, non-profit stewardship, tourism trends, and social media. We feel very fortunate to be welcoming Jennifer and are confident that her strengths in museum management, long-term strategic planning, and grant writing, along with her financial management and budgeting experience, will lead SCHS successfully into the future.”
Thiele received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Oregon where she majored in History and minored in Women’s Studies. She also holds a master’s degree in American History from Southern New Hampshire University. She will be relocating to Minnesota and begins her new role on May 1.