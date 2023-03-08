When the men down at Mineral Springs Brewery were first approached about a partnership to recognize, celebrate and help local veterans, it was not a question of if, but a question of how.
In an effort to help the local branch of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon (BTYR) secure, for the first time, its own funding, MSB Brewer Mark Sebring did a deep dive into the history of not only an iconic Steele County regiment from the Civil War era, but the type of beer they would have potentially been drinking at that time.
Thus was the birth of Company G Lager, honoring the men from Steele County who volunteered to serve during the Civil War, representing the North in 1861. The beer was formally tapped last week, and has been flowing ever since to help build up the excitement for BTYR's fundraiser on Sunday, March 19, at the brewery.
"When the group approached us and shared with us the work they do, the folks they help and the types of situations they get involved with, all of that was appealing to us," said Bill Cronin, MSB co-owner along with Sebring and Rob Baker. "We already happen to have a (heated) tent rented for our St. Patrick's Day event on Friday and Saturday, so we were pretty excited that the opportunity presented itself to let us hitch on to that and meet a larger opportunity for the group."
Supporting veterans
BTYR is a nonprofit dedicated to honoring and supporting service members and their families before, during and after deployments as well as veterans and their families. Services provided by BTYR are done largely through volunteerism and financial assistance. Sarah Frazier, chair of the local chapter, said the help they provide is often "reactionary" and goes on an "at-need" basis.
"Just recently we helped a veteran and his wife financially after a house fire, but we've also helped with car repairs, utility bills, moving assistance and minor house repairs," Frazier said. "Often we direct them to the local Veteran Services office, but we help in those little areas they cannot."
In the grand scheme of things, Frazier said BTYR could be considered the stepping stone that helps prevent veterans and their families from slipping through the cracks. Over the years, however, their funding has been dependent on other organizations selecting them to be the beneficiary of their annual events. Appreciative of every dollar received, Frazier said the group recognizes there are many other local organizations also worthy of receiving those funds, and there may be a day they are selected over BTYR.
"We need to be able to be sustainable," Frazier said.
The fundraiser, running from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, will include raffle items donated from various businesses throughout the community, as well as a 50/50 raffle. Frazier said nearly all the raffle tickets will be sold at $1 a piece, but there are a few big ticket items — such as a grill from Blackstone — that may go for a higher amount. There will also be live music from JT, of JT and the Gunslingers, from noon to 2 p.m. on the day of the event, and Northwoods Smokehouse will be providing food, donating a portion of the proceeds to BTYR.
Early bird tickets are currently being sold for $20, which will include a sandwich and side from Northwoods and one beverage from MSB. Frazier said those tickets will remain on sale until end of the day Friday, March 10, but people do not need a ticket to attend the event the following weekend.
"The tickets are really to help us get an idea of how many people will be there, but all are welcome — you just won't get the meal deal," Frazier said.
Tickets are on sale at MSB, the Owatonna VFW, the American Legion, the Steele County Veteran Services Office, through Northwoods Smokehouse or from any BTYR member.
There are also limited edition Company G commemorative pint glasses on sale at MSB for $10.
Brew from the 1800s
When it came to creating a special beer for the event, Sebring said the first idea floated around was honoring a single local veteran. Having some reluctance to highlight one individual when the MSB crew felt veterans in general deserve to be lifted up, Sebring said the idea pivoted to find a way to honor them all.
That was how they landed on Company G, First Minnesota Volunteer Infantry, from the Civil War era, the only group to fight in that particular war that represented individuals from Steele County.
That is also where Sebring said the fun began.
"There is a wealth of historical information on beer, and a wealth of historical information on the Civil War, but finding where those two overlap was a bit more difficult," he said.
Ever persistent, Sebring continued to plow through history to uncover which ingredients were used to make beer in the 1800s. Specifically, he wanted to pinpoint what was used for the malt, hops and yeast. Luckily, the malt — or the grain/barley — used during that time period is still used in select beers today: a six row barley, versus today's more commonly used two row barley.
"I did learn that about that time, beer was being 'hopped' with spruce tips," Sebring said with a slight hint of contempt. "We were not about to use spruce tips for a beer."
After peeling back additional layers, Sebring landed on a variety cluster, a hop that was predominately used in the 1800s and well into the 1900s. With the yeast, Sebring said research revealed most of the soldiers representing the North in the war were of German descendent, and at that time Germans tended to prefer "lighter, crisper" beers, so the decision was made to go with a common German lager yeast — something MSB already uses in nearly half of their products.
For an adjunct ingredient, Sebring said corn was the obvious choice as the nation was hitting a point of being agriculturally well developed.
Despite having never brewed a beer with the intent to call back on a specific point in history, Sebring said the reception to the Company G Lager has been warm. Additionally, it has led to healthy conversations about Company G, veterans and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.