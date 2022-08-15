One week after Kellen Hinrichsen announced he was resigning from his position as executive director of the Steele County Historical Society, an announcement of where he's landing was made.
Hinrichsen will be joining the ranks at the United Way of Steele County as the donor development coordinator. The position was formerly held by Tom Worhach under the title of community impact and fundraising.
Worhach is leaving the position, due to his family relocating out of state, but he will remain onboard remotely to help with the transition and training Hinrichsen.
"It's bittersweet, because we love Tom and are sad to see him go, but life happens," said Annette Duncan, UWSC president. "But we are super excited to have Kellen … He has a history of working with United Ways in previous positions, and he really gets it and understand what we're hoping to achieve."
Duncan said, when first looking to fill the position, she was nervous about getting solid candidates, due to the crazy and competitive nature of today's job market. Hinrichsen, however, was great in his interview, according to Duncan, and she believes he will help take the organization to the "next level" and help them do the work they have planned for the community.
According to a press release sent by UWSC, the new position will allow the organization to better strengthen their relationships with donors, as it looks to develop solutions for the community's biggest challenges.
"Kellen has a lot of experience working with individuals to help them achieve their personal goals," Duncan said, adding it will translate well in building relationships with UWSC donors. "I believe he will be able to help identify what their passions are and what they're hoping to accomplish, and see which of our programs and services can pair with their desires."
Hinrichsen said he is excited to take on the new opportunity, as well as the new challenges, and be a part of an organization he has always thought highly of.
"Back in Illinois, I worked with the United Way quite a bit, and it was such a supportive organization that brought the entire community together — it was the place that felt like it was truly doing something good and working toward something good," Hinrichsen said. "Here, it is a nearly identical feeling between the two organizations."
Having already built many relationships within the community through his work with the Historical Society, Hinrichsen said he's looking forward to expanding on those and building new connections to help get them excited in the United Way and excited in the community. Duncan said his enthusiasm for connecting donors to UWSC programs makes sense, as he expressed to her his desire to be here "for the long run."
"He has said he wants to raise his family here and stay in Steele County, and I think that makes a big difference," Duncan said. "You want the community you're going to raise your children in to be a strong, vibrant community."
Hinrichsen said he's looking forward to joining the UWSC team and continuing to give back to the community in a new way.
"I'm really excited to be able to continue serving Steele County and to move us forward to make this place an even better place to live," he said.