Kellen Hinrichsen

Kellen Hinrichsen has announced his resignation as the executive director for the Steele County Historical Society. His resignation will go into effect Aug. 16. The SCHS Board of Directors has indicated business will continue on as usual as the search to fill the position. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The Steele County Historical Society announced Monday that Kellen Hinrichsen, executive director of the organization since 2020, will resign from his position effective Aug. 16.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments