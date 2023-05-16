With just one full week at most to go, 2023’s Minnesota legislative session has been one for the history books, with newly empowered DFL majorities in the House and Senate shifting state policy dramatically to the left — and their work is far from over.

Owatonna WWTP expansion

Though the project is already underway to expand Owatonna’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, there are still dollars to be secured to fund the three-year project (File photo/southernminn.com)


Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments