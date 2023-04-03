While many grumbled over the inconvenient snowstorm that descended upon the area Friday night, most were happy and relieved to see most all of the snow melt away over the weekend.

Mineral Springs Pavilion

The pavilion at Mineral Springs Park sustained damage over the weekend after heavy snowfall Friday night toppled a tree, sending it through the structure’s roof. Trees fell in other parks throughout the city, creating additional spring clean up for park crews. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Parks and Recreation)


Mineral Springs Pavilion

City Maintenance Manager Jesse Wilker said Mineral Springs Park will remain open for community members as the parks and recreation department works on evaluating bids to mend the roof on the park’s pavilion. A tree went through the roof following Friday night’s dense snowfall. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Parks and Recreation)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments