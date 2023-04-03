While many grumbled over the inconvenient snowstorm that descended upon the area Friday night, most were happy and relieved to see most all of the snow melt away over the weekend.
Unfortunately, evidence of the spring snow event was left behind — specifically in the form of toppled trees and property damage.
Owatonna city park crews were displeased to find additional spring cleanup, with downed trees in multiple parks, including Dartts Park and throughout the Buxton Trail, but they were more disheartened to see unexpected damage to the pavilion at Mineral Springs Park
“It’s typical to have cleanup every spring, but this storm’s impact on this area was more significant than usual,” said Jesse Wilker, maintenance manager for the city parks, recreation and facilities department.
According to Wilker, the damage was due to the heavy snow and wind experienced late Friday night and into early Saturday morning. While it may seem somewhat late in the season to get snow that causes damage, Meteorologist Chris O’Brien with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen said this is exactly the time the most damaging snow tends to fall.
“You had the rain before, and some sleet in between, and then you had the snow,” O’Brien said. “When it’s barely cold enough to snow, that is when the moisture content is really up, which gives you that heaviness that causes damage.”
O’Brien said the National Weather Service recorded the Owatonna area of receiving approximately six inches of snow during the event. In addition to the amount in a short period of time, O’Brien said the average moisture content for the entire area impacted by the storm was significantly higher.
“Usually we see about 13 inches of snow for every one inch of water, but this storm, we had 5 inches of snow for every 1 inch of water,” he said. “So it’s not surprising there was some damage, because usually that would have taken a full 13 inches.”
Luckily, O’Brien said the forecast for Owatonna looking into spring is positive, adding the possibility of snow this week went from slim to none with the cell they are currently monitoring now staying in the northwest.
“After this week, spring will be flying in hard,” O’Brien laughed.
Park lovers need not worry, as Wilker said the parks will still be ready and available for the community to take in and enjoy the spring.
“All the parks and trails remain open for sue and will continue to until the roof repairs on the pavilion can be scheduled,” Wilker said. The department will be evaluating bids to complete the project.
In the meantime, the city will cover the roof to protect it from further damage by any upcoming weather — but fingers are crossed the weather man got the forecast right.