While the HealthFinders Collaborative has been providing community based healthcare in Rice County for many years, Steele County residents may be surprised to learn that they are now helping people right here.
Following the merger with the Free Clinic of Steele County in 2021, HealthFinders has been able to expand their agency that provides many healthcare services to those who cannot afford it for both children and adults.
In April, an open house was hosted at the clinic location in Owatonna, next to Fareway Foods, to welcome HealthFinders to the community and allow people to ask questions and learn about the organization. Candy Taylor, director of advancement, said she felt the event went better than expected.
“The right people were present for a soft opening,” Taylor said. “It was good, and we were able to have a lot of insightful conversations with some Owatonna folks and afforded us the ability to have some meaningful conversations.”
HealthFinders is now preparing for their annual “Weaving Stronger Communities” spring fundraising gala to be held at the Owatonna Country Club this year.
“The spring gala is our premier fundraiser for the year,” Taylor said. “It raises money that fills in the gaps for HealthFinders and keeps us going. It was important for us to have it at the Owatonna Country Club this year, because we now operate in Steele County.”
The gala is able to be attended in person or virtually. There will be both a live and silent auction, and bidding is available through their website as early as Monday, May 9.
Natalie Marfleet, gala project manager, said there are dozens of auction items available and donations are still rolling in. Some notable auction items this year include a week-long condo stay in Steamboat Springs, Colorado and chef-prepared dinner for eight people, as well as a couple rentals on the North Shore.
“We love to have people come and learn about us,” Marfleet said. “Sometimes I think people don’t know as much as I think they should about our organization, and I’ve seen people become inspired by the work we do for the community once they’re able to learn what we’re all about.”
Serving the communities
It’s no secret the team at HealthFinders is passionate about the communities they serve in providing quality healthcare, wellness education and advocating for those who don’t have access to proper care.
“In Rice and Steele County, we provide medical care, dental, medication assistance, mental health, chemical health, and treatment for opiate use,” Taylor said. “We have licensed bilingual employees as well as mentors and advocates who can help people enroll in insurance and connect to other community resources.”
HealthFinders prides itself on taking a “holistic approach” with each of their patients and works to identify all factors that can influence health.
“There’s a lot of factors involved, and we treat the whole body and take care of the social determinants of health too,” Taylor said. “Heredity, environment, support network — all these different factors in life contribute to health, and the clinical piece is only a small chunk of the pie.”
In 2017, HealthFinders partnered with an independent evaluator to measure the impact of their services on the community. At the time the study was only conducted for Rice County, but they found that each dollar contributed to HealthFinders generated $16.50 of community impact.
“The results showed we are helping low income people. They are staying healthy by being able to avoid avoidable emergency room visits every day,” Taylor said. “Admission in our hospitals are lower which prevents lost work days because people are staying healthy and increasing the quality of life for our patients.”
She went on to say how gratifying it is for not only herself, but her colleagues at HealthFinders to have facts and hard data to confirm what they say in terms of the difference they’re able to make in the communities they serve.
Director of Operations Daisey Sanchez said the diversity of the group is what puts them in the forefront of free and low cost community health care.
“We are diverse and learned how to grow and thrive in that environment,” Sanchez said. “We have started diversity, equity and inclusion courses for not only ourselves, but the community as well.”
Following the gala, HealthFinders will be starting a series of recovery support groups and opening the dialogue and discussion for the struggles associated with substance use.
“We’re going to start small with folks who struggle with substance use and youth impacted by this with their families and learn how to better support them,” said Wendy Sara, advancement associate. “We plan to be able to expand on this. We want to make it about preventing the cycle.”
The Weaving Stronger Communities Spring Gala will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Owatonna Country Club. Tickets are available to purchase through the HealthFinders website at healthfindersmn.org and clicking on the “Take Action” tab. Businesses and individuals are able to donate items for the live and silent auctions through Tuesday, May 10.