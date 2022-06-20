220621 opp news marching band 1.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Julia Seykora)

Ten bends hit the streets of Owatonna once again, bringing them alive with music as the Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival officially returned to its full potential.

220621 opp news marching band 2.jpg
220621 opp news marching band 7.jpg

After canceling the festival in 2020 and asking spectators to join virtually last year, the Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival is returned in full force Saturday. Attendees didn't mind the heat or the bright summer sun, as the streets lined with those cheering on musicians and their corresponding color guards.

220621 opp news marching band 3.jpg
220621 opp news marching band 6.jpg

In the end, Waconia nearly swept the competition, claiming the titles of Best Overall Color Guard, Best Overall Winds and Best Overall Drum Major. Stealing the top seat for Best Overall Percussion, however, was the 728 Cadets out of Rogers, Elk River and Zimmerman.

220621 opp news marching band 4.jpg

The next Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival is on the books for June 17, 2023.

220621 opp news marching band 5.jpg

(Photos by Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments