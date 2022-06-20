...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Ten bends hit the streets of Owatonna once again, bringing them alive with music as the Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival officially returned to its full potential.
After canceling the festival in 2020 and asking spectators to join virtually last year, the Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival is returned in full force Saturday. Attendees didn't mind the heat or the bright summer sun, as the streets lined with those cheering on musicians and their corresponding color guards.
In the end, Waconia nearly swept the competition, claiming the titles of Best Overall Color Guard, Best Overall Winds and Best Overall Drum Major. Stealing the top seat for Best Overall Percussion, however, was the 728 Cadets out of Rogers, Elk River and Zimmerman.
The next Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival is on the books for June 17, 2023.