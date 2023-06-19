The streets of downtown Owatonna were alive with the sound of music, synchronized with steps and color guard routines. 

More than 100 Owatonna students march with the OHS Marching Band on Saturday during the Harry Wenger Band Festival. Because Owatonna was the festival host, they were not eligible to win any awards. They were, however, still privy to important judge feedback. (Trevor Gieseke/southernminn.com)


The OHS Marching Band Color Guard dazzles the crowd with their "Level Up" routine, making a nod toward classic video games. (Trevor Gieseke/southernminn.com)
The OHS Marching Band approaches the final play zone during the 2023 Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival. (Trevor Gieseke/southernminn.com)
Mark and Suzette Kuklok wave to the crowds as the Grand Marshals of the 2023 Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival. The Kukloks run MK Music Repair in downtown Owatonna, and Mark spent the past festivals helping with emergency repairs to marchers' instruments — regardless of what school they come from. (Trevor Gieseke/southernminn.com)
The Fergus Falls marching band steps to the beat as they prepare for their final performance in front of the judges. (Trevor Gieseke/southernminn.com)
The Dover-Eyota marching band wows the crowd with their Star Wars-themed routine. (Trevor Gieseke/southernminn.com)
  

