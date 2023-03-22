A Claremont man currently waiting trial for a felony DWI charge last summer is facing an additional charge after he allegedly drove drunk in Owatonna earlier this month.
John Stanley Larson, 76, was charged last week in Steele County District Court with two felony DWI charges. He is also facing a gross misdemeanor charge for driving with a cancelled driving status and a misdemeanor charge for having an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle. The charges stem from an incident that occured on Sunday, March 12.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna officer was notified someone had followed Larson from the Dog Pound Bar in downtown Owatonna as he got in his vehicle and drove north on Cedar Avenue. The caller reportedly said Larson was "stumbling" in the bar. Police located Larson's vehicle four hours later, driving north on Cedar, according to the report.
Court documents state police detected the smell of alcohol on Larson, as well as Larson having "slow, slurred and deliberate speech pattern" and watery eyes. Larson initially refused to exist the vehicle, police say, but eventually followed the officers directions. Larson reportedly had to use the rear driver's side door handle and rear quarter panel to balance himself. When asked how much he had to drink, Larson allegedly said he had three beers at the bar over a "few hours."
When asked if he would perform standardized field sobriety tests and take a preliminary breath test, Larson reportedly refused both. He was arrested and transported to the Steele County Detention Center under probable cause for driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to the complaint, officers found 20 drink tokens in Larson's pockets when he was searched.
A data master transportable test was conducted at the county jail, where Larson registered a 0.08 breath alcohol content, according to court records.
Larson's vehicle was reportedly towed and is being held for forfeiture. Police allegedly found an open beer container that was half full in the front driver's side door.
This is Larson's second felony DWI case since May 2022. Last summer, Larson was reportedly pulled over after an officer observed his vehicle failing to maintain it's lane. According to the report, Larson was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests, but could not walk without assistance, claiming his “ankles are shot.” Larson failed to provide a breath test twice and was arrested and transported to the Steele County Detention Center. At the jail, the officer asked Larson again if he would take a breath test, to which Larson allegedly refused, saying “because I don’t think I should.”
He was charged with two counts of felony DWI, including refusing to submit to a chemical test and gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
Larson has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to have a jury trial in the 2022 case on April 10. At that time, he is also scheduled to have a settlement conference in the 2023 case, where he again has pleaded not guilty.
Larson was first convicted of felony DWI in 2008 in Dodge County. A DWI becomes a felony-level offense in the state of Minnesota if the offender has three prior DWIs that occurred in the past 10 years. Any DWI charge after a felony DWI conviction is felony-level moving forward.