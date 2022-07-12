There are few things as iconic in American lore than baseball and apple pie — but a classic car can easily be considered one of them.
For the last eight years, the Steele County Historical Society has been holding an annual car show and fundraiser outside the History Center in Owatonna
Classic cars of all kinds — new and old, domestic and imports — will be on display throughout the facility parking area come Saturday. The show will feature a wide range of specialty vehicles for guests to take a look at. According to SCHS Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen, there will also be a car present that purchased gas at Gus' Station when the business was originally in Ellendale.
"A lot of the fun with this event is it's always a mystery what's going to show up because registration is the day of," Hinrichsen said. "Last year we had a great representation of cars from the '50s and '60s so I'm excited to see what will drive up this year."
Gus’ Station was built in 1931 and dispensed gas in Ellendale until 1980, with the exception of ration years during World War II. This station was a favorite destination for area children to buy candy after school, according to the SCHS. The efforts to preserve this building were completed by the Ellendale Historic League in August 2014, and the station showcases its historic renovation along with items sold in the early days. It is the most recent building added to the Village of Yesteryear.
All dollars generated from this event will be directed to the Service Bay proposed next to Gus’ Station in the Village of Yesteryear. This building is proposed to house the Alexander truck, Meixner 1919 Dodge and other Owatonna Tool Company artifacts relating to the automotive industry. The addition will provide storage as well as a work area.
Hinrichsen said so far the fundraising efforts for this project have been passive and not so much out in the open, but he plans to change that.
"We will have a big sign out at the show detailing where we're at with funds and what we plan to do so the community can get a better idea of the vision," he said.
With material costs on the rise, the most current quote SCHS have received for the project is an estimated $500,000. Hinrichsen said, at the moment, they are sitting around $45,000.
"We still have a ways to go," he said. "We want to have the fundraising more visible and noticeable, not limited to the car show events, and moving to get the community more involved in the efforts."
More than a dozen awards will be given out to the cars, including a Mayor's Choice award. Gus' Station will also be open in the Village of Yesteryear where people can learn more about the building and its significance to the Ellendale area while it was still in operation.
Most of the participants in the show are local, but there are those that come from miles away.
"It's not just about the cars, but the community surrounding them," Hinrichsen said. "Most of them know each other, and they have this chance to get together and talk about their common interest in cars."
Aside from the more than 100 anticipated cars, the public will also be able to enjoy hot dogs, bratwursts provided by Steve's Meat Market in Ellendale and ice cream.