City Administrator Kris Busse is busy pounding the pavement as she delivers the annual “State of the City” address to various groups throughout Owatonna.
Teaming up with Mayor Tom Kuntz, the duo made the Chamber Growth Breakfast a priority stop last week at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar. The address included going over the 2022 highlights, touching on new businesses that have opened and the various city projects that were completed, and looking ahead into 2023.
With growth being an ongoing topic when it comes to the city, Busse said they are looking forward to seeing more new businesses coming to Owatonna — including KAMP Automation and Scooters Coffee — as well as seeing local businesses expand, specifically Climate by Design International.
“One of the fun things we look at with Climate by Design is that’s a business that started in Owatonna in a basement,” Kuntz said. “It’s a homegrown business that has succeeded and is expanding, and we love it.”
Busse also reported on projects the city itself is taking on this year, including the complete overhaul and makeover of the City Council Chambers inside City Hall on the West Hill Campus. The project will include updating the AV system, additional security and constructing an addition to include ADA accessible bathrooms — among many other improvements.
Wanting to make the space something “for the community,” Busse announced the city is partnering with another important governing board.
“One of the councilors had the idea of potentially sharing the space with the school district,” Busse said. “They will be joining us in those chambers, holding their [School Board] meetings there … We all have the same taxpayers, so why have two rooms in the community funded separately when we can easily share one.”
Of course, a State of the City address couldn’t be discussed without talking about downtown Owatonna. Over the last several years, the City Council has put the revitalization of downtown as a priority in its strategic planning. This has resulted in the streetscape project that took place on the 100-300 blocks of North Cedar Avenue in 2021 and 2022, the opening of the new Courtyard by Marriott on the 200 block of Cedar and the new apartments on Pearl Street.
“Downtown is a fantastic area, and we have people that love downtown and want to make sure downtown succeeds,” Kuntz said.
In the audience, owner of several downtown buildings Al Martin announced he is currently working with three new businesses to get them into spaces downtown: a boutique, a Mexican grocery store and a vitamins supplier.
“All of that has happened in just the last month,” Martin said. “I wish I had more buildings.”
State of the Small Business
As a special bonus for the breakfast attendees, Torey Statlander — owner of Torey’s — joined Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier for an impromptu “State of the Small Business” Q&A.
The No.1 question Stratlander has been fielding lately is how he is feeling about a new restaurant — Roma’s Italian Eatery — opening just across the street later this year.
“I love it — competition is always good,” Statlander said. “If someone is in town for two or three nights, of course we would love to have them here all three nights, but if they want something different we don’t want them to leave town for that. Having more options is going to bring more people into town. Competition makes everyone better.”
Statlander also answered questions regarding the workforce, noting that like everyone else he is also feeling the pressure of being short staffed. Fortunately, he said he has a “solid staff” currently in place. The supply chain is also an ongoing issue for his business, and while things have improved in terms of items being in stock and prices increasing, he said it not what he thought it would be by this time.
Piggybacking on the mayor’s previous statements, Statlander also championed downtown.
“You have to remember, 20 years ago downtown was dead — probably a third of the buildings were either empty or had businesses that were on their way out,” he said. “There’s always going to be naysayers, but this is as good as it’s been in a long time. If you take into consideration the new stuff coming and the additions to Al’s places, how can you ask for more?”
The Chamber Growth Breakfast series, taking place on the third Thursday of each month from September through June at Torey’s, is sponsored by Cole’s Electric and Fastenal. The events offers special presentations from experts around the state and locally that directly impact the business community. It’s available to Chamber members.
April’s event will take place at a new date and time, however, with special guest U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad. The event will instead be a lunch, hosted at Torey’s at noon on Thursday, April 6.