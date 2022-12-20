Dedicated to bringing important and unique information that can directly impact business owners and leaders in Owatonna, the local chamber decided to use a monthly program to give members a glimpse into the near future.
During last week's Owatonna Chamber Growth Breakfast, held at Torey's Restaurant and Bar, guests were able to hear from Beth Kadoun, the vice president of tax and fiscal policy with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. Following her presentation on the organization's dedication to the state's economic growth and what to expect in the upcoming legislative session, State Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and State Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, fielded questions from those in attendance.
Economic growth
Looking at the state's economic assets, Kadoun said there are several economic strengths in Minnesota that are important to protect. Those include a highly-developed economy, a diverse base of industries, a hard working and educated workforce, industry leading companies, high innovation rates, above-average incomes and abundant natural resources.
Unfortunately, Kadoun said the state is "losing ground" to other states through what she called "self-imposed headwinds." While Minnesota's economy could be strong and more vibrant, Kadoun said fundamental changes such as structural tax reform, near and long-term workforce solutions, environmental and regulatory reforms would all need to happen to make the state more competitive economically. She also said affordability would need to become a leading consideration when attracting people, businesses and industries to the state.
According to Kadoun, Minnesota has the sixth highest individual income tax rates in the country, and the second highest corporate rate heading into 2023. Lowering either or both of these rates wouldn't be unheard of, however, as Kadoun explained that 24 other states worked over the past two years to lower one or both.
What to expect in the next session
When looking at what to expect in the next legislative session, there is one thing that has been on the mind of most Minnesotans: the historic budget surplus of $17.6 billion. That surplus is ongoing, with $6 billion heading into the 2024-25 financial year and $8.4 billion heading into the 2026-2027 financial year, according to Kadoun. Additionally, this is on top of a 4% spending growth of $2.2 billion for the 2024-2025 financial year.
Despite the large budget surplus, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has proposed significant tax increases in the past when surpluses have occured. Last budget cycle, with a $1.6 billion surplus, Walz proposed increasing general fund spending by 10$, a 11.25% corporate tax increase, a new 14.5% capital gains tax, a new fifth tier income tax of 10.85% and a $2.2 billion employer funded paid leave payroll tax.
Other DFL leaders have already identified several of their priority issues, including leading the nation in climate change policy, easing inflation pain through rebates, lowering property taxes and creating good jobs. They have also discussed investing in education, recreational marijuana, addressing the affordable housing crisis, paid family and medical leave, election reforms and tackling health care affordability.
While Jasinski and Petersburg vocalized they weren't in agreement with the DFL priorities, they both continue to be a part of their respective transportation committees, a topic that has remained a priority for both legislators since they were first elected.
With the DFL in control of all three levels of the state government, both local legislators said they expect the upcoming session to be challenging, but at optimistic in being able to do what is best for Minnesotans.