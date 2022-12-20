Dec Growth Breakfast

Owatonna Chamber President Brad Meier introduces Beth Kadoun with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce to discuss the organization's priorities heading into the next legislative session. (Photo courtesy of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism)

Dedicated to bringing important and unique information that can directly impact business owners and leaders in Owatonna, the local chamber decided to use a monthly program to give members a glimpse into the near future.


Dec Growth Breakfast

Scott Mohs (center), owner of Mohs Contracting in Owatonna, talks the upcoming legislative session with State. Rep. John Petersburg (left) and State. Sen. John Jasinski (right) at the Owatonna Chamber Growth Breakfast last week. (Photo courtesy of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments