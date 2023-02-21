Fresh faces, fresh energy, fresh ideas — these are the desired outcomes when new leaders are brought into any business or organization.
During the Chamber Growth Breakfast last week, two new leaders within the Owatonna community were welcomed over coffee, eggs and curious minds. Introduced by Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier, those in attendance were able to meet Dave Thomas, the new President/CEO of Wenger Corporation, and Simone Tenschert, Vice President of Operations at Bosch Automative Service Solutions.
Thomas joined Wenger earlier this year with more than 25 years of experience in global manufacturing companies, most recently coming from his role as president and CEO of SJE based in Detroit Lakes, MN. Prior to that, Thomas held several roles in national and Europe-based industries that included executive, general management and marketing positions in both public and private global enterprises.
Tenschert relocated to the Bosch plant in October from Germany and has spent her entire career with the company. Her most recent role was as vice president globally responsible for the Bosch’s spark plugs product. Previous roles within the company include an engineering director for Bosch Asia Pacific, where she was located in China, and other management, engineering and corporate research roles.
With both individuals still being fairly new to their companies, Meier asked Thomas what his first impressions of Wenger have been in his few short weeks on the job. Thomas said one of the things that has stood out the most to him so far actually happened while he was at a tradeshow in Texas for music educators.
“I was just struck by how much educators love the Wenger brand and Wenger products,” Thomas said. “To see the passion behind those products and the brand loyalty was really remarkable.”
Thomas added he is still busy focusing on learning the business, and that he is thankful to be working side-by-side with his predecessor Chris Simpson, who has been the president/CEO of the corporation for the last 11 years. Simpson’s last day at Wenger is Friday.
When asked about her own initial observations of the local Bosch facility, Tenschert said despite her long career with Bosch, it was obvious the business in Owatonna was still unique.
“I have had the opportunity to work in multiple areas and see how different product portfolios are, but each comes with their own challenges,” Tenschert said. “Every team is unique, as well, and that has been my focus is what makes this business unique in Owatonna, and this team seems to always be up for a challenge.”
She added that while she is still learning the ins and outs of the local operation, she has enjoyed working with a “pretty young” team that is still being pieced together, including a few open positions with leadership roles.
When asked what they believed their roles would be in the community, both Tenschert and Thomas said they recognized immediately the importance of their respective companies being active participants in Owatonna beyond the walls of their offices.
“We need to, as a company, support our community. This will promote stable employment, but all it’s important to give back,” Tenschert said, noting her appreciation and support of the Bosch Community Fund. “That is a big part of why I am still with Bosch, I appreciate the company values.”
Thomas echoed Tenschert’s point about the caring community helping create a stable employee environment, but also doubled down on it going well outside of the company itself.
“I appreciate that Wenger doesn’t just make products, it’s a giving company,” he said, referencing the Wenger Foundation as one example. “That is what really drew me to Wenger, it’s not just for profit but there is this outside balance that they just never lose sight of.”
The Chamber Growth Breakfast series, taking place on the third Thursday of each month from September through June at Torey’s, is sponsored by Cole’s Electric and Fastenal. The events offers special presentations from experts around the state and locally that directly impact the business community. It’s available to Chamber members.
Look for information coming from the Chamber for details on the March event.