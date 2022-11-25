Direct. Authentic. Ownable.
That is the message the Owatonna community is striving to carry out and capitalize on, which is why the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is embarking on a new branding initiative, using North Star Place Branding as the consulting experts.
During last week's Owatonna Chamber Growth Breakfast, held at Torey's Restaurant and Bar, representatives from North Star joined via Zoom to detail the purpose and process of community-wide branding.
"We try to leave no stone uncovered as we discover your story," said Sam Preston, the director of project management for North Star. "Everyone will want to have the same voice, because we want people to know that the city has it together well."
Preston, who was joined by Senior V.P. of Creative Services Anita Carter and Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning Ed Barlow, explained to those in attendance that branding is a tool used to "reach your preferred future" as a community. North Star has gone through the same branding process in 250 communities across 46 states.
So why branding? Bralow said a proper brand is "what people say about you when you're not around." This isn't a typical gossip sessions, however, but instead an opportunity to take advantage of an already developed and respected reputation.
"It's not just a logo and a line, that's just marketing," Barlow said, stating that the most important part of the community-wide branding process is the passion the community members bring. "People become the strong advocates and ambassadors … This is your DNA statement, it is distinct and ownable."
While excitement about the branding initiative is ramping up, this is only the beginning. Now that North Star has been brought on board as the consultant vendor, the next steps will include a visit by the North Star representatives to Owatonna in January. During that time, the North Star crew will meet with individuals, small focus groups and learn more the community firsthand.
An online survey will also be pushed out to reach as many community members as possible. The survey is anticipated to be released in the first quarter of 2023.
"By uncovering our identity through the voices of our people, we can share our strengths and differentiators cohesively, positioning our community for growth and investment that will benefit everybody," said Brad Meier, chamber president. "This brand is for our community and people, so we look forward to hearing your inputs soon and fostering a brand that we can all embrace, together."
The initiative is expected to be completed in late 2023.
The Chamber Growth Breakfast series, taking place on the third Thursday of each month from September through June at Torey’s, is sponsored by Cole’s Electric and Fastenal. The events offers special presentations from experts around the state and locally that directly impact the business community. It’s available to Chamber members.
December’s event will focus on a preview of the upcoming legislative session.