It’s been a year since the Owatonna School Board entered into a development agreement with a grassroots group to help determine the future of the current Owatonna High School.
Since entering the agreement initially with Paul Warshauer, chairman of Grande Venues, he created an affiliate company FOHS LLC (Former Owatonna High School) to seek out viable options to redevelop the areas of the building which will not be used by the district following the move to the new high school in the fall of next year.
Locals Matt Durand and Steve Judd joined Warshauer as co-vice presidents of FOHS, and together they have been working diligently to bring about viable options for repurposing and redeveloping the portions of the campus that will not be retained by the district.
The Former OHS Citizen’s Task Force that was assembled by the district in 2021, who made the initial recommendation to the School Board to enter into the agreement, has been reviewing the final proposal sent by FOHS with the intent to make their recommendation on whether to proceed with the agreement to the Board during the work session in April.
“The School Board convened a community Task Force to evaluate any proposals and make recommendations to the Board,” said Superintendent Jeff Elstad. “They are following a process to lead them to an eventual decision that is well-vetted by the Task Force.”
The proposal
The full site of the campus is 21 acres. The district will retain certain parcels including the C Plaza, gymnasium and Vo-Ag building, while the remaining may be developed by FOHS into community gather spaces, housing and child care.
“We are the only developer working on this, we have exclusive rights so they’re expecting us to come up with a full proposal,” Warshauer said. “It’s very complicated with the zoning, subdivision and financing because the district is keeping some of the parcels.”
Durand said that regardless of if they took control over the entire plot, it would still be a huge undertaking when working with a 100 year old building.
The proposed uses include preserving the 1921 building and utilizing the space to be leased to non-profit social services and community members along with utilizing the auditorium and other spaces for a profit Owatonna Center for the Arts.
Durand said some local organizations, including the United Way of Steele County, have taken interest in using these spaces with the idea of creating a central hub for several community needs similarly to how Community Pathways of Steele County has the combined space of Transitional Housing, Let’s Smile, Unique Finds and the Marketplace.
Childcare is also a high demand in the community according to several surveys. Durand said they want to use the building space on the north side of the plot to convert into pod-style child care.
“Some people are interested in starting a daycare, but maybe their home isn’t fit and they don’t have the funds to start a center,” Durand said. “The pod style gives them a space where they can have a daycare space away from their home and the costs to them would be significantly less than opening, owning and operating their own center.”
FOHS also wants to build senior cottages and multi-family apartments in the area where the tennis courts and practice field space to the east.
“We understand the sensitivity to the neighbors. Two out of three FOHS members live in the community currently,” Durand said. “We understand the concerns and we want to keep that character of the neighborhood with that cottage feel.”
Funding
Judd mentioned the skepticism among some of the community wondering if the plan the three men have can in fact be done.
“We know it’s complicated and difficult and there is some lack of trust in the plan and if it can be done,” he said. “No matter what happens to the lot, it’s going to require innovation, creativity, funding and time.”
Durand said they have had preliminary meetings with the city of Owatonna and Steele County to ensure the planning and zoning is realistic, which the city determined it was.
Another big question on everyone’s mind is where the money is coming from to fund these intricate and expensive projects.
Durand and Warshauer said they have spoken with other developers, businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations that have worked on similar projects and have multiple on board to get involved should the proposal be approved and things take the next step forward.
The issue, Warshauer said, is it’s nearly impossible to get the green light on funding without a purchase agreement or deed to the property.
“Some of the time constraints are not ours. The State of Minnesota has to approve any subdivision or any sale of a property when kids are still involved,” Warshauer said. “Nobody seems to know how long that process will take. The worst part is right now FOHS does not have a purchase agreement and its difficult to approach investors without any of that.”
Durand said other funding options they are exploring include low-income tax credits, historic tax credits, Minnesota redevelopment grants, housing infrastructure bonds, city housing and redevelopment TIFs and more.
“Its a lot of moving pieces,” Warshauer said. “It’s like we want to take the car out for a drive, but we don’t have the keys yet.”
Durand said the members of FOHS were able to present the Task Force with their proposal earlier this month and plan to have another meeting with the district next week. Their hope is the Task Force will recommend to the Board go forward so they can start working on a purchase agreement to hopefully bring the ideas to fruition.
“We understand that there’s a lot more work that needs to be done and it will take some time, but we’re a strong team and if we can get the support of the Task Force and the district we’re excited to move forward,” Durand said.
The Task Force will make a presentation to the School Board during the work session on April 10 and make their official recommendation on whether or not they believe the district should enter into a purchase agreement with FOHS.
The Board will then take a vote during the following meeting on April 24.