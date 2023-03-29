It’s been a year since the Owatonna School Board entered into a development agreement with a grassroots group to help determine the future of the current Owatonna High School.

OHS 2023

The question remains on everyone’s mind: what will happen to the current Owatonna High School? While a decision hasn’t been made yet, one group has laid it all out on the table. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Owatonna High School Campus

The 21 acre campus of the current Owatonna High School will tentatively be split between the school district and FOHS LLC. The purple indicates areas to be retained by the district. Sections A,B and C may be purchased by FOHS and redeveloped into community space, day care, and housing. (Photo courtesy of FOHS)
Potential Developments

This rendering shows how FOHS plans to set up up the senior living cottages and multi-family apartments on the south end of the plot. Members of FOHS want to ensure they are designing with the neighborhood in mind. (Photo courtesy of FOHS)

