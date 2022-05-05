After two years of strong sales, local greenhouses and garden centers have been hurt by a cool and rainy spring. But owners are confident that warm and sunny weather will perk up not only plants but their businesses.
While gardening has always been a popular hobby in agriculture-conscious Minnesota, social distancing restrictions enacted at the beginning of the pandemic pushed people across the country toward the pastime at record numbers.
According to a survey from nationwide supplier Bonnie Plants, some 20 million Americans took up gardening for the first time in 2020.
With COVID restrictions now falling by the wayside, some of those new gardeners may be distracted by other pursuits — but there is still plenty of interest out there.
At Souba Greenhouse in Owatonna, spring planting workshops have been well attended. By providing the opportunity to plant a pot and then store it in the greenhouse until the weather warms, co-owner Jody Hugley said the events have been a great way for beginning gardeners to learn about the craft.
Hugley also believes that strong attendance bodes well for a robust business as the weather warms up. However, she said that as excited as they are to get plants in the ground, many gardeners have been waiting until the weather has finally warmed up.
“It’s definitely been a slower start, but I’m sure that when the weather does get nice things will pick up,” she said. “Nobody wants to buy things and have to pull them in and out of garage. Mother Nature is throwing us a curve this year.”
Still, Matt Thomas at Faribault’s Thomas Gardens said gardening remains an appealing hobby for many because it offers such a flexible commitment. Even customers who hardly have the time or space for a large, traditional garden can enjoy a few flowers or a vegetable plant, he said.
“We’ve talked to several customers who say that they started to work on their yards in 2020 and now they’re hooked and plan to continue gardening,” added Simone Schneegans from Knecht’s Nursery in Northfield. “We love it. It feels really good to share our passion with new gardeners and watch it take root.”
For those seeking to eat healthier, avoid pesticides and genetically modified foods, or just make a tight budget stretch just a little bit farther, growing some of one’s own produce has particular appeal.
Rachel Kinny at Paisley Gardens in Northfield said that when it comes to vegetables, everything from onion to peppers to tomatoes has garnered significant customer interest.
Just how strong interest in gardening remains three years into the pandemic is still unclear, with garden centers reeling from the cold and rainy weather. Fred Struck, the longtime owner of Traverse de Sioux Garden Center in St. Peter said that he anticipates that business will pick up.
“We’re anticipating another very busy year but the cold weather has delayed the start of the rush,” he said. “I’m guessing we’re about three to four weeks behind.”
Kathy Donahue of Donahue’s Greenhouse in Faribault said that while the cold and rainy spring may be a disappointment to her and her customers, unexpected and often unfavorable weather is a Minnesota staple. That’s why her greenhouse has always makes sure to stock plenty of hardy plants.
“We carry a big section of proven winter varieties and we expect them to be very popular again this year,” she said. “We have already been selling a lot of our large fern baskets, as well as diplaydabia.”