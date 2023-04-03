A local grassroot group centered around transparency is teaming up with the Twin Cities chapter of the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) to bring the community together to engage in a civil dialogue within the community to create a sense of understanding instead of discourse.
Phil Clubb, member of Open Owatonna, said about two years ago he and other community members, educators and parents came together to form the group with the intention of promoting integrity, encouraging transparency and respecting diverse social and political viewpoints in local schools and beyond.
“We’d been wanting to host some sort of community event with a partner organization that had experience in what our end goal was,” he said. “FAIR stuck out to us as a group because they had similar thoughts, ideas and ways about going about a civil dialogue.”
Clubb hopes a variety of community members with different viewpoints and perspectives will attend the free event on Thursday, April 13, at the Owatonna Public Library.
“I think most of us have the same goals of bringing the community together and being able to understand different opinions and perspectives,” Clubb said. “We want to create a space where we’re able to open up and talk about these issues without putting up a wall and being unwilling to listen.”
According to FAIR Action Fellow Tanya Simons, FAIR is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical organization that focuses on advocating for “civil rights and liberties for all Americans, promoting a common culture based on fairness, understanding and humanity.”
“We live in a world right now where we want to demonize people who disagree or make assumptions about others intentions. I think we started separating people by whether we think they’re good or bad, and what we do at FAIR is discuss how we get past those differences and listen to one another,” Simons said. “There’s often a common problem or issue that we agree on, so what we do is try to find that common ground and start the conversation there and figure out how we can come together to build a solution that incorporates the things everyone agrees on.”
Clubb said what stood out to him was FAIR’s “pro-human” approach while discussing polarizing topics. After he and other parents and community members observed tensions rising in the community at school board meetings and online, they began brainstorming what could be done to open the dialogue.
Clubb and Simons were in agreement that events like this often come about out of discourse within the community when people want to find a way to resolve the conflict, but don’t know where to start.
Along with working for FAIR, Simons also sits on her local school board and said being involved with the organization has helped give her the language needed to come together with those who may disagree with her views to find a good solution.
“When we take a pause we realize we have more in common than we thought. Regardless of race, background ethnicity and identity,” she said. “I think because of all the discourse we see people disengaging from politics and institutions. Many have lost faith in those and once we begin to lose faith in them, we lose faith in each other.”
The event will begin with Simons speaking to those who attend about who and what FAIR is an organization and share their mission, specifically their “Peaceful Change Principals,” which she said is one of the core elements in exercising “moral courage” to participate in difficult discussion and exchange perspectives respectfully.
“We’ll share examples of how to engage in a respectful discussion and not a debate,” she said. “Then we do a Q&A or a panel on whatever topics are relevant to the event and share useful information and tools that we can all practice together.”