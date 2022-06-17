Logging in and doing things we once did in person has become the new normal since COVID-19, and one local non-profit that is all about remember the way things once were is jumping on board.
The Steele County Historical Society recently received a grant from the Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation near Rochester that provided new technology to take 360-degree photos of the History Center, Orphanage Museum and Village of Yesteryear. The photos will not only preserve the interior views of the historic structures, but will also improve public outreach by allowing for virtual tours.
Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen said the opportunity is very exciting for him in many ways.
“The nerd in me is on cloud nine,” Hinrichsen laughed as he set up the 360 camera. “With the push of a button on my phone, I’m able to take a full 360-degree photo of the room.”
He was pleasantly surprised with the ease in which he was able to use the equipment and transfer the images into an interactive virtual tour on the SCHS website.
The idea for the virtual tour is part of why the Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation took interest in granting the Historical Society the funds to make that a reality.
“They took interest and enjoyed the fact that this would be bringing free access to history and to a broader range of people, taking down borders,” Hinrichsen said. “They were very excited about that, so they fully funded it and I’m very thankful.”
The Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation supports primarily non-profit organizations and focuses on public libraries, health associations, arts, natural resource conservation, historic preservation and animals and wildlife, according to their website.
As of 2016, more than $1.2 million in grants have been given to various organizations from the foundation.
Anne Peterson, manager of the Orphanage Museum, said she hopes the adage of the virtual tours will attract more visitors, but also be a way for former State School students to reminisce.
“There aren’t many of them left, but I think it would be neat for them to be able to see the school and cottage again and share stories with their families,” Peterson said.
Hinrichsen said each month he sends out more than 700 newsletters to subscribers all over the world. He thinks this added virtual feature will allow those who are interested in the Historical Society enjoy being able to take part in what Owatonna has to offer, even if they are unable to visit the attractions in person.
As for the process, Hinrichsen said from taking the photos to uploading and completing the tour for the website took only a matter of hours.
“I was pleasantly surprised by how easy and quick everything was.” he said.
Virtual tours of the History Center and Village of Yesteryear buildings are available onto SCHS website. Tours of Cottage 11 and the Orphanage Museum will be available in the coming days as well.