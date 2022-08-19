Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, joined on stage by state senators John Jasinski and Gene Dornink, speaks Wednesday afternoon to guests at the Steele County Free Fair. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
It’s no secret the people of Steele County believe their local county fair is the very best. In fact, it is known to attract guests from far and wide, some of them more well known than others.
One surprise guest on Wednesday went the extra mile to co-sponsor some of the free entertainment for fairgoers. Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen partnered up with State Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, to host the band Black Dog Road at the United Prairie Bank Stage in Fair Square.
“I’m here, because I was invited, and I try to say ‘Yes’ to as many invitations as I can,” Jensen said. “I have been to a lot of county fairs this summer, and I have to say, this fair is exceptional.”
Jensen, who is from Chaska, is challenging current Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat from Mankato, in the upcoming election.
Steele County Republicans Co-Chair Stephen Nelson said many people in the Owatonna area have called the group, asking when Jensen would be coming to town, so they could ask him questions and speak with the former state senator regarding his ambitions and plans as governor if he were to be elected.
“People are quite excited about [Jensen],” Nelson said. “He is running a very positive campaign.”
Jensen was last in Owatonna in November, when he took part in a GOP gubernatorial candidate forum. At the time, six Republicans were vying for the party’s endorsement, which Jensen went on to win over Sen. Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake; Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake; Mike Murphy, of Lexington; Dr. Neil Shah, of North Oaks; and Mike Marti, of Kasson.
Jensen also won the GOP primary earlier this month.
Nelson said of the people here has been hearing from regarding Jensen, he is unsure if they are a member of any specific political party, but he feels encouraged that locals are being engaged and involved in state politics. Jensen, too, shares that excitement.
“People need to know that Minnesota’s greatest asset is its people,” Jensen said. “We are going to come together and get through this — COVID-19, the economy, inflation, the lawlessness … we are going to restore this state and recover.”
Prior to the band starting their set, Jensen was invited on stage to say a few words to the crowd.
“What matters is, as Minnesotans, we have led before, and we will lead again,” Jensen said. “You folks are what makes Minnesota tick.”
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.