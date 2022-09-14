Each season, the varsity girls soccer team at the Owatonna High School participates in a community service activity. This year was the first year the team decided they would collect nonperishable food and household items to donate to the Husky Pantry at Trinity Lutheran Church during their home game Tuesday night.

Husky Pantry

Donations were collected during Tuesday's varsity girls soccer game and donated to the Husky Pantry at Trinity Lutheran Church. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Husky Pantry

The Owatonna varsity girls soccer team was excited and proud to learn about the Husky Pantry and how it helps students and families in the community. (Photo courtesy of Ezra Oien)
Husky Pantry

The varsity girls soccer team collected, delivered and organized 475 items for the Husky Pantry at Trinity Lutheran Church. (Photo courtesy of Ezra Oien)

