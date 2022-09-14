Each season, the varsity girls soccer team at the Owatonna High School participates in a community service activity. This year was the first year the team decided they would collect nonperishable food and household items to donate to the Husky Pantry at Trinity Lutheran Church during their home game Tuesday night.
Coach and social worker at the middle school Nate Gendron said the girls had a goal to collect 500 items, and were just shy of that number with 475 collected. The donations ranged from eggs and milk to toothbrushes and toilet paper.
"The girls seemed really excited about this one," Gendron said. "The pantry helps and benefits students they interact with every day, and because they were just short of their goal, they want to try again."
Generally the team only does one project each year, but Gendron is still considering hosting another collection event before the season is finished next month.
Co-captain Ezra Oien said she was excited to participate in the event and give back to the Husky community.
"I am super proud and satisfied with what this team gave and the community," Oien said. "Every contribution which made such a big difference as a whole."
Following the game, the girls loaded up the donations they collected and went to the church to unload and organize the items in the pantry. They were able to learn more about the pantry and who in the community benefits from it.
Pantry Coordinator Nancy Keller said she was thrilled to learn the team was collecting donations for the pantry. They partner with social workers at the high school, middle school, Wilson Elementary and the Alternative Learning Center who identify the families who may need a little extra help.
"We get the list from the social workers and supply the families in the program," Keller said. "We serve about 35 families a week, and I think it was powerful for the girls to be in the pantry and see what it is, how it's set up and the whole team was there to unpack and sort everything. We are very grateful."
The pantry generally provides both perishable and non-perishable food items, but they also collect and provide household items, hygiene items and toiletries.
Being a social worker in the district for more than 30 years, Nancy Williams said there's definitely a need in the community for these services.
"Our need has increased exponentially," she said. "I think the pandemic was a piece of that, but we're also doing a better job identifying families who are struggling. I think there's less of a stigma around asking for help, so it's great to see the team get involved."
Families often go directly to the church to shop for the items they need, but Williams said some of them don't have transportation, so by partnering with the church she is able to communicate what she needs for the pantry at the high school and is able to provide items to students and their families as needed.
"They send me a delivery about every other week and I let them know what items I'm low on that would be helpful," Williams said. "From there I can get what is needed directly to the family with the backpack program here at the high school."
While Gendron was influential is getting the team to follow through with the project from collection to organization, he said the team captains rallied behind the other girls on the team and motivated them to getting deeply involved in the cause.
"Things like this need to happen more often," Oien said. "The little effort and time we had to give, but yet the difference it made is incredible. Going into this season we wanted to do more community service and give back more. Knowing how many families will be affected by this truly warms my heart, and I am so happy and proud of this team."