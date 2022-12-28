Owatonna was buzzing with excitement, as residents lined up to get their hands on some fresh tacos and celebrate the grand opening of Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop Wednesday afternoon.
Many in the community have been waiting for the grand opening, which was supposed to take place this past summer, but was pushed back a few months for varying reasons, according to owner Ana Coconi.
"We are excited to finally be open," she said. "We will be open late for drive-thru and every day of the week."
Giliberto's is an authentic Mexican chain restaurant first opened in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and has expanded to multiple locations Utah and Minnesota. There are two locations in St. Cloud and one in Mankato and Wilmar. It will be open all day and night in Owatonna.
Expanding to Owatonna seemed like the right decision for Coconi having owned several successful locations throughout the state and beyond. Sharing a love for food and authentic Mexican dishes has been a priority with all the locations.
"All of our dishes are made fresh," Coconi said. "From scratch-made enchiladas to delicious tamales, we have a big menu with something for everyone including deserts."
The menu offers a wide variety of Mexican fare — from burritos and entrees in the breakfast section (available 24 hours) to a number of specials, vegetarians items, seafood items, and long lists of burrito, enchilada, taco, tamale, tostada and torta options. There are also soups, sides, desserts, drinks, a kids' menu and more.
Jennifer Frazier was impressed with the selection and excited to try out different items. She was happy to welcome the team to Owatonna and wished the business a successful grand opening.
When the doors officially opened around 11 a.m. this morning, a line began forming as community members were eager to try a new restaurant in Owatonna.
Bonnie Bremer saw a post shared on Facebook announcing the grand opening so she gathered her husband and a few friends to head to the restaurant located on south Oak Ave. near the CompCare for lunch.
"The food was really good," she said. "You definitely get a lot for the money, and we really enjoyed it."
Dave and Ruth Smith joined the Bremer duo for lunch and were happy to see the restaurant had finally opened saying they had been wondering for a few weeks when the official opening day would be.
"We like to try new places to eat," Dave said. "It seems to be good value, there's plenty to eat with the money you pay."
Brad Fischer with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism was among some of the first through the door eager to get his hands on some tacos.
"They're delicious," he exclaimed as he took a bite and said he planned to take some down to his colleagues at the chamber office.
Fischer said it's great to see Owatonna thriving with new businesses and restaurants opening and seeing them be successful on their first day.