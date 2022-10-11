Despite concerns raised over gender-neutral restrooms, the new Owatonna High School will be equipped with both gender specific restrooms and unisex restrooms, the latter of which will be private, single stall restrooms with a lockable door commonly seen in most public spaces, including all current Owatonna schools. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Following a news report out of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, claiming a new elementary school does not have gender specific restrooms, Owatonna residents have reached out to the People's Press asking what will be available in the new Owatonna High School currently under construction.
The report was first published by Alpha News, a Minnesota-based online news network founded in 2015, widely considered right-leaning.
Specifically, questions were asked in the local community when it was connected that Wold Architects and Engineers, of St. Paul, designed the school in White Bear Lake, the same firm which designed the new Owatonna facility.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad said he was unaware of the privacy restrooms installed in White Bear Lake's North Star Elementary School, but confirmed gender specific (boys and girls) restrooms are included in the design of the new local high school. And while the school also includes some gender-neutral, or unisex, restrooms, in its design, Elstad said that is no different than what is seen in most public spaces, including in all of the current schools in the Owatonna School District.
"We do have gender specific restrooms, but we also have some unisex restrooms that will serve a number of purposes," Elstad said. "When we have large groups of people in one space, we often see lines outside the restrooms. This allows us some flexibility based on different situations … We want the public to be using our building."
Elstad said, similar to what is seen in other schools in the district, the unisex restrooms are also located near areas that are largely staff-oriented.
"Teachers will often take the first available restroom they can find, because they usually have about three minutes before their next class," Elstad said. "We will have a mix of some unisex restrooms in the public spaces, like near the auditorium and the commons area, but also close to our staff work areas."
The unisex restrooms will be private, one-stall restrooms with a lockable door. Elstad said there may be an opportunity to equip several of the one stall restrooms with changing stations to allow for parents with young toddlers and infants to change their children in privacy.
In addition to the gender specific and unisex restrooms, Elstad addressed any concerns regarding locker rooms at the new facility.
"Based on feedback that we received from our students, we will have individual changing stations as an option," Elstad said. "We have a number of students who have identified that they are just nervous about changing in front of a bunch of people, and we want to make those students comfortable."
Construction of the new Owatonna High School is expected to be completed in summer 2023, opening for students that fall.
