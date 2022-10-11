Following a news report out of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, claiming a new elementary school does not have gender specific restrooms, Owatonna residents have reached out to the People's Press asking what will be available in the new Owatonna High School currently under construction. 

New Owatonna High School

Despite concerns raised over gender-neutral restrooms, the new Owatonna High School will be equipped with both gender specific restrooms and unisex restrooms, the latter of which will be private, single stall restrooms with a lockable door commonly seen in most public spaces, including all current Owatonna schools. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Jeff Elstad mug

Elstad

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments