Downtown Owatonna is preparing to shimmer and sparkle with the kickoff of GEM Days beginning Thursday and concluding Saturday.
Bright and early Thursday morning, vendors will be setting up, food trucks will be arriving and stores will be opening their doors to welcome community members to check out the various sales they have to offer. A magician will be milling around the park and down Cedar Avenue throughout the afternoon. The local band Street Talk will also be performing on Thursday.
A fountain dedication was supposed to take place Thursday evening, but due to the project not being complete, the dedication will be postponed for a few weeks to the end of September, according to Committee Chair Lauren Kozelka.
“It’s a bit of a bummer, but the Owatonna Foundation will be presenting their final donation check to Community Pathways on Thursday,” Kozelka said.
Friday is dedicated to the kids of the community with a parade, crazy hair contest, bounce houses, balloons, music by No Coast and more.
Many local businesses and restaurants will have special deals throughout the three day celebration, as well.
The planning committee has been assured by the construction team working on the 100 block of Cedar that the sidewalks will be poured and walkable by Thursday and throughout the rest of the weekend.
Committee member Justin Ohnstad said anticipation has been mounting for days as the community becomes eager for the beginning of the annual celebration.
“It’s almost like a pre-party for the fair,” he said. “With the time of year and good weather, people get excited to be out and about and are feeling better about celebrating with their family and friends and the community.”
One of the most sought after deals that often come from GEM Days is in the form of the shoe sale. Matt Jessop, sales associate at Owatonna Shoe, said the sale will be the same as usual with all of the sale shoes at least half off. He did warn there was limited stock due to supply issues faced by many businesses over the last couple of years.
“There is awesome stuff to be had and lots of nice options for women, men and kids,” he said.
He said throughout the celebration, Owatonna Shoe will have their shoes and tent up on the 300 block of Cedar due to the ongoing construction. The sidewalk on the 100 block should be complete, however, it made more sense to have their stand with all of the other vendors down the street.
Ohnstad also said one thing he looks forward to each year besides the food and fun is the shoe sale.
“I think I come home with two pairs of shoes at least every year,” he laughed. “There is just so much fantastic stuff happening all three days, it’s hard to choose just one thing I look forward to.”
GEM Days, which has been under the new name for three years, is Crazy Days re-imagined in Owatonna, specifically designed to celebrate the area’s rich history as the “jewel on the prairie” — a term coined thanks to the historic Louis H. Sullivan National Farmer’s Bank downtown, now Wells Fargo. Kozelka said although the name is new, the event and the premise behind it has been around for decades. One thing she enjoys about helping to plan the celebration is keeping the traditions alive with some things, but also expanding horizons and trying new things.
“The people of Owatonna really enjoy their history and do a good job of holding on to that,” Jessop said. “GEM Days being an extension of what Crazy Days used to be is so ingrained in the community and culture of Owatonna that I think the new version gets people more excited and allows for more opportunities for businesses to participate.”