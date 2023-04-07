Kids in attendance Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church's Good Friday Children's Service take turns petting a lamb, symbolizing Jesus being a shepherd of men. The interactive service has been a longstanding tradition for the church, telling stories to the public of Jesus' life from birth to death to born again. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
While they may not have fed 5,000 people, the volunteers at Trinity Lutheran Church helped "feed" a couple hundred who were in attendance of the Good Friday Children's Service. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Hundreds of people flooded the church Friday afternoon to hear the good news: Christ has risen indeed.
For more than two decades, Trinity Lutheran Church has ushered in Easter weekend with a special, highly-interactive children's serve that explores signature moments of Jesus' life, beginning at his birth in a manger and ending with his rising on Easter Day. The popular Good Friday Children's Service includes music, live animals, actors and audience engagement from start to finish.
People of all ages gathered by the hundreds, filling the fellowship hall to wave palm branches, pet lambs and watch youth enact a variety of Jesus' stories, such as feeding 5,000 people with one small boy's basket of food, his grand entrance into Jerusalem and facing crucifixion.
Trinity had a new actor playing Jesus this year, as Chris Meester, the church's newest associate pastor, stepped into the Son of God's sandals and acted out the various stories with youth from the congregation.