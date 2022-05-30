Steele County Honor Guard

The 2022 Memorial Day program began Monday morning with the Steele County Honor Guard advancing the national and state flags. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Tom Kuntz, Memorial Day 2022

Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz pays his respect to the American flag during the Memorial Day program Monday morning inside the Four Seasons Centre. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Memorial Day 2022

Leadership from local veterans service groups place the ceremonial wreath on the unmarked grave, honoring all men and women who have served and are no longer with us. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Elijah Leon

Owatonna student Elijah Leon reads his Voice of Democracy essay about America's future. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Chuck Stone and Jordon Vore, Memorial Day 2022

Owatonna American Legion Commander Chuck Stone (left) and Owatonna VFW Commander Jordon Vore raise the flag during the annual Memorial Day program. After raising the flag, Vore lowered it to half mast in honor and recognition of "those men and women who gave their last full measure of devotion." (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Memorial Day 2022

Members of the Steele County Honor Squad pray Monday morning at the beginning of the Memorial Day program. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Lileigh Nguyen

Owatonna student Lileigh Nguyen reads her Voice of Democracy essay about progressing forward as united people. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Gene Kispert

Owatonna American Legion Post Chaplain Gene Kispert gives the invocation at the Memorial Day program. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Dave Thul

Owatonna VFW "President of the Day" Dave Thul served as the emcee throughout the Memorial Day program, introducing distinguished guests, speakers and reading the list of names of fallen Steele County veterans over the past year. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Memorial Day 2022

The Steele County Honor Squad gives the 21-gun salute following the reading of veterans' names who died since last Memorial Day. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

