...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South to southeast winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz pays his respect to the American flag during the Memorial Day program Monday morning inside the Four Seasons Centre. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Owatonna American Legion Commander Chuck Stone (left) and Owatonna VFW Commander Jordon Vore raise the flag during the annual Memorial Day program. After raising the flag, Vore lowered it to half mast in honor and recognition of "those men and women who gave their last full measure of devotion." (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Owatonna VFW "President of the Day" Dave Thul served as the emcee throughout the Memorial Day program, introducing distinguished guests, speakers and reading the list of names of fallen Steele County veterans over the past year. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)