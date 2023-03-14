After six years of ongoing discussion, with a bit of ping-ponging back and forth between two neighboring cities, Medford's best chance of getting an appropriate and critical solution to the town's wastewater issues comes down to what happens in St. Paul.

Owatonna-Medford bill

Sen. John Jasinski presents the Owatonna-Medford bill alongside Owatonna City Administrator Kris Busse and consulting Medford City Engineer Brandon Theobald. (Photo courtesy of Senate Republicans)


Medford WWTP

Following new leadership, the COVID-19 pandemic and a state investigation, options for Medford's wastewater treatment are limited. Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, presented a bill last week that would include $4.5 million in the bonding bill to assist Medford in connecting to Owatonna. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Kris Busse, Sen. Jasinski

Owatonna City Administrator Kris Busse, alongside Sen. John Jasinski, expresses to the Capital Investments Committee the importance of aiding Owatonna and Medford in building a regionalized wastewater treatment plant. (Photo courtesy of Senate Republicans)
Brandon Theobald, Sen. Jasinski

Consulting Medford City Engineer Brandon Theobald, with WHKS, explains the need for bonding dollars to demolish the current, outdated Medford wastewater treatment plant and build a connection to Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of Senate Republicans)
Medford WWTP

Running out of options, the city of Medford is depending on money to come through a state bonding bill that will help them demolish their current wastewater treatment plant and build a connection line to Owatonna. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments