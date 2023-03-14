After six years of ongoing discussion, with a bit of ping-ponging back and forth between two neighboring cities, Medford's best chance of getting an appropriate and critical solution to the town's wastewater issues comes down to what happens in St. Paul.
Last week, consulting Medford City Engineer Brandon Theobald, with WHKS, and Owatonna City Administrator Kris Busse joined Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, to make a plea to state legislators on the Capital Investment Committee to include Senate File 2344 in the upcoming bonding bill. The bill would provide a $22 million grant to Owatonna for a new wastewater facility — an expansion project that has been ongoing since 2017 — as well as $4.5 million to the city of Medford to demolish it's existing wastewater treatment plant and design and build a connection to Owatonna's new facility.
Jasinski had included legislation in the previous session's bonding bill that would have supplied funding for Owatonna's $81 million WWTP project, but a bonding bill failed to pass before the end of the legislative session. This year, he included the dollars for Medford to help build a regional facility through an Owatonna connection.
"Over the last couple of years, Medford has really struggled and tried to align with either Faribault or Owatonna, and we couldn't get anywhere for awhile," Jasinski said during the bill testimony. "The difficult part is both cities have a tough time giving up their capacity, but Owatonna understand the importance of this for Medford, and I appreciate them stepping up."
Stressing that Medford would continue to grow, previous leadership in the city nestled between Owatonna and Faribault approached both neighbors in 2018 with a request to explore regionalization. At the time, Medford was willing to pay its share of operations and maintenance, if a connection were to be made with either nearby system.
In 2019, the city of Faribault agreed to move forward with a sewer connection to Medford, but many details involving the financing would need to be hammered out. The option of connecting with Owatonna's plant had essentially been taken off the table earlier that year when a regionalization feasibility report showed a $2 million difference between the two options.
In July 2022, however, after new Medford leadership and the COVID-19 pandemic put the regionalization project on the back burner, the Faribault City Council elected to preserve its plant's unused capacity for its own local prospective growth. This brought the smaller city back to square one, and this time, pending the help of the bonding bill, Owatonna is able to accomodate.
"What will happen is hopefully we'll get some bonding funding to help offset some of our own increased costs, and then Medford would be able independently construct a pipe or line to connect to us," Busse said. "They will be able to do that independent from our own construction; they just need something to hook up to."
Theobald told the Capital Investment Committee the $4.5 million would cover about 41% of the project cost to connect to Owatonna, as well as demolishing the rundown WWTP that currently sits in a flood plain and has had past issues with discharge overflow going directly into the Straight River.
In April 2020, approximately 40,000 gallons of organic biosolids discharged into the river, resulting in a state investigation through the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and ending in expensive, mandated repairs, as well as fines. A second spill on Dec. 28 spilled 500 gallons of wastewater to the ground at the plant, but none of the biosolids spilled into the river, according to the MPCA.
The temporary repairs have been made and should keep the current plant running for a couple of years, according to former City Councilor Chad Langeslag, who served as the wastewater commissioner until he left the council at the end of 2022.
"Delaying these projects for either community is not an option," Busse told the state committee last week. She noted in an interview that Medford is not alone in being a small community with limited resources, but there is still an obligation to provide "basic human needs" to residents.
"You need clean water and to have wastewater dealt with appropriately," Busse said. "Part of the answer has to be regionalization; that's why we feel the state should support our efforts to help Medford, and a way for the state to show that support is through bonds."
Jasinski echoed Busse, saying the connection between Medford and Owatonna is crucial.
"Projects are better regionalized; it's a much better use of money," Jasinski said.