Music filled the air and the beers flowed, as the community gathered Saturday in support of one of the area’s most crucial human service agencies.

2022 Pathways Palooza

Curt Jorgensen, volunteer with Let’s Smile, Inc., serves up a pint of Pathways Pilsner during Saturday’s Pathways Palooza. The Pathways Pilsner is a special brea from both Foremost and Mineral Springs Brewery, with all proceeds raised going toward Community Pathways of Steele County. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
2022 Pathways Palooza

Auction items, raffle tickets and sponsorships for the Pathways Palooza event aided in bringing the total dollars raised past the $22,000 mark. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Community Pathways new addition

Once construction is complete, the Marketplace will reside in the new addition of Community Pathways of Steele County while Unique Finds — the clothesline and thrift store program — will take over the entirety of the original space. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Community Pathways of Steele County

Community Pathways of Steele County is two weeks away from expanding into the new addition of the facility, double the floor size for both the Marketplace and Unique Finds. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Unique Finds

Unique Finds is currently housed in the office space next to the Owatonna VFW as construction at Community Pathways of Steele County nears completion. A group of 10 volunteers from Federated Insurance moved the entire operation to its temporary location over the weekend. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
2022 Pathways Palooza

Jason Kerr (left) and Nate Sherwood entertain the crowd Saturday at Pathways Palooza as the second of two musical acts. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

