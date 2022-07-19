Music filled the air and the beers flowed, as the community gathered Saturday in support of one of the area’s most crucial human service agencies.
Pathways Palooza returned for the second year with the same mission: to raise funds for Community Pathways of Steele County. Different from the inaugural event, which aimed to raise money to help the much needed expansion of the facility, which houses the county’s food shelf and clothesline, the 2022 event was all about raising operating costs for the agency.
According to Dom Korbel, executive director of the nonprofit, the effort resulted in exceptional results.
“The number isn’t exactly finalized, but we brought in just over $22,000,” Korbel said. “That is remarkable, because we didn’t do the exact same event as we did last year, but we just about doubled the money raised.”
While the auction and raffle items certainly helped raise additional dollars, Korbel said it was the sponsorships that brought fundraising aspect of the event to the next level. With 20 different sponsors signing on to support Community Pathways,Korbel said he’s not surprised local business owners choose to support the agency.
“These individuals believe so strongly in supporting the community they work and live in in an effort to make it the best it an be, and we play a key part in that,” Korbel said. “It is the logical and right thing to do, because in the end we are all in it together.
While the funds raised from the event will go toward the overall operating costs for Community Pathways this year, there is one particular place Korbel is excited to put the money to: filling the shelves of the Marketplace once it is moved into the next expansion.
With the floorplan essentially doubling in size, Unique Finds will take over the entire original portion of the building while the Marketplace will be in the new addition. Korbel said this will double the floorplan for both programs, which is now a crucial move as the need for the services provided have doubled as well.
“Last year, in August, we averaged serving 250 families through the Marketplace — this year, our six-week average is 450 families,” Korbel said.
While he recognizes the increase could be partly due to more people being aware of the available resources, he said, during his time registering people for the program, he has learned that many of the new users are finding themselves in need for the first time.
“There were so many people on the edge who could make it work, but then the food and fuel increased happened drastically in March, and they just couldn’t make it work anymore,” Korbel said. “A lot of people have told me that they didn’t think they needed our help before, but they do now.”
Korbel said, oftentimes, they will only help a family once every three weeks, despite the program allowing registrants to come in once a week, because many of them are simply looking for help to “fill the gap” before they are in a more secure place again.
Regardless if a family comes once in a year or every single opportunity they have, Korbel asserts the need in Steele County is both real and rising. With that reality in mind, he said the anticipation of moving into the new expansion in just two weeks has fully permeated the air.
Beginning Aug. 1, Community Pathways will close, as the staff and volunteers move the Marketplace into the new addition and transition Unique Finds back into the current space. Unique Finds is currently operating under normal hours out of the office space next to the Owatonna VFW as construction wraps up.
Facility leaders plan to be fully operational again by Aug. 8.
In the meantime, Korbel is busy preparing for the transition and already helping plan the next Palooza event for 2023.
“We gave the event the specific name because it is coming back year after year,” Korbel said. “It may look a little different each time, but Pathways Palooza is here to stay.”