Over the last two years, many annual events have seen drastic changes to how they’ve been run, or were forced to cancel altogether.
Power of the Purse is one such fundraising event that was able to make the most of what was happening in the world over the last couple of years and was able to transfer to a virtual setting successfully. This year, most of the event is back for in-person attendance, fun and fundraising.
Nancy Keller, co-chair for the event, said before the pandemic, the event was growing continuously every year and she hopes to see that momentum continue now that most of the event will be back in person.
“Some people are still happy to do virtual events, and some are excited to be back in person,” Keller said. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy it for a good cause whatever their comfort level is.”
The annual event, now in its ninth year, is the prominent fundraiser for the United Way of Steele County’s Women United to support the county’s involvement in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book-gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they enter school at age 5. After launching the program in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library rapidly expanded from Parton’s hometown in Tennessee to five countries around the world.
Profits from the Power of the Purse event cover shipping costs to the more than 1,100 Steele County children who benefit from the program. Parton herself still pays for all the books.
Debbie Ensley, current volunteer and former co-chair, said now that she and her husband have returned to Owatonna, one of the first things she did was get involved with Women United and the Power of the Purse once again because, as she put it, she has a passion for the program and the organization.
“People believe in the education of our youth,” Ensley said. “I’ve talked to so many people that have benefitted from the program and are grateful that we chose this program for our fundraiser. We’ve never regretted that decision.”
At least 10 items will be up for live auction this year. Ensley said some of the “hot ticket” items include a trip to Silver Lake Lodge and another to Lake Francis, as well as a musky fishing guide trip for two in Bemidji, which is a first time donation for the event.
“We have more than 20 designer handbags that will be in the silent auction,” Ensley said. “They vary from Coach and Michael Kors to Kate Spade.”
She added that some of the well known attractions and games for the event will look slightly different this year. The wine wall has received a makeover and has been given a new title, and as an added bonus some of the bags will include bonus prizes.
Ensley also said a collaboration for designing and decorating the tables at the event is also new this year. The Queens tables will be decorated elegantly with phenomenal special touches and surprises, according to Ensley.
“It’s going to be a must see and must attend event,” Ensley said with enthusiasm. “It’s going to be more spectacular than ever with the design and decor, which is made possible by Michelle Pitman of Stargazer Design.”
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is open to any child in Steele County from birth to the age of 5. For more information on this program and to purchase tickets to Power of the Purse, call the United Way of Steele County at 507-455-1180 or go to www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org.