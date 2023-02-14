One man's trash is another man's treasure — a cliche that rings all too true for Scott Mohs. 

Scott Mohs' company, Mohs Contracting, is in the middle of a long awaited renovation of the former Jerry's Supper Club, soon to be the home of Roma's Italian Eatery. Starting with a trash enclosure in 2006, Mohs has gradually moved up to be an intrical part of building Owatonna's future. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Mohs Contracting is in the thick of finishing the renovation of the historic building located on the corner of N Cedar Avenue and Vine Street in downtown Owatonna. The final piece of the puzzle will be transforming the former Jerry's Supper Club into Roma's Italian Eatery, anticipated to be completed and serving customers by mid-June. (Photo courtesy of Mohs Contracting)
Locally-based Redline Development Group announced plans to develop the 300 block of Walnut Avenue along the riverfront, constructing a six story, multi-purpose complex. The project, named ASCEND, will include the relocation of Mineral Springs Brewery and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. (Photo courtesy of Redline Development Group)

