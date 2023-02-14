One man's trash is another man's treasure — a cliche that rings all too true for Scott Mohs.
It feels there isn't much Mohs' company — Mohs Construction, now Mohs Contracting and Mohs Home — hasn't touched in Owatonna. Between multiple apartment complexes, the new downtown Courtyard by Marriott, the Community Pathways of Steele County expansion and more, Mohs has taken center stage in building Owatonna's future.
But it all started small.
"Our first job we got when we came to town in 2006 was to build a trash enclosure for Fernbrook," Mohs said. "I thought life was great — somebody trusted us to build something for them."
The business, starting as Mohs Construction, was "labor intensive," he said. At that time, Mohs himself was physically building whatever his crew was hired to do. The idea was to become a roofing and siding contractor, but — as it usually does — life had a different plan.
Eventually, Mohs was called back to Fernbrook in 2015 to help build their new facility, one of the first ever contracting jobs his company, which transformed into Mohs Contracting, was awarded. Quickly following that, he also was awarded the bid for Horizon Eye Care. When Park Plaza apartments was erected in 2018, that was Mohs' entrance into the multifamily housing boom, thus resulting in another offshoot of his company — Mohs Homes.
"The company has developed and grown over the years, but we still have the same fundamental values in place," Mohs said. "Everybody's project is important — we try not to lose focus on that."
Now, Mohs is elbows deep in Owatonna's future with two projects that are both long-awaited and set to propel the community into another level.
On the corner of Cedar Avenue and Vine Street, Mohs' team has been working tirelessly to gut out and completely renovate the former Jerry's Supper Club building, making room for the upcoming Roma's Italian Eatery. Stepping into the space today, one would never believe it was the same building that housed the beloved — albeit tight and dark — supper club.
"When we finish this, it will have been a fully redeveloped block we've been a part of," Mohs said as he stood in the open design dining room with a mass of natural light pouring into the newly unshuttered windows. Next door to Roma's is the new space of Old Town Bagel, which Mohs was also renovated for the popular breakfast and lunch spot. In addition, the space that once housed the bagel shop was also renovated so Lily and Rose Boutique could move in.
"With the hotel added on to that, this has all just been fulfilling a whole development for the downtown," Mohs said, noting the Courtyard by Marriott on the block's opposite end.
The owners of Roma's Italian Eatery have said they hope to have the restaurant open and serving customers by mid-June.
One of the projects Mohs is most looking forward to, however, is the upcoming ASCEND project along the riverfront, something he will be taking on both as an owner of Mohs Contracting and a co-owner of Redline Development Group. The project is set to completely develop the underutilized 300 block of Walnut Avenue into Owatonna's first mixed use complex — including 70 luxury apartments, flexible commercial space and a new space for Mineral Springs Brewery — which will receive triple the floor plan from their current space in both indoor and outdoor seating.
Giddy with excitement for a project that has been in the works for nearly seven years, Mohs is quick to point out that it took a team comprised of many community players to pull it off.
"This took a lot of people and a lot of collaboration — a lot of working together had to happen to make this a reality," Mohs said, adding there was a lot of work with the city of Owatonna, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and a handful of private businesses and individuals throughout the community in bringing riverfront development plan forward. "Something like this doesn't happen without everybody."
Construction for the ASCEND project is scheduled to begin with demolition of existing buildings this spring, and projected to be completed by fall 2024.
As the Mohs dynasty continues to grow, stretching well outside the Owatonna city limits into other community such as Mankato and Rochester, there is one thing Mohs himself says is far more important than building structures.
"We're building stronger," he said with a smile. "That has a lot of meaning to us, but really we're in the business of building relationships with different people. We can build a building for anybody, but a relationship has a lot more meaning — it gives it a solid foundation."
"We have made the commit to our community to build a strong community," Mohs continued. "Everything becomes stronger when you have people working together."