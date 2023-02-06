Julie Sturges’ third grade classroom at Lincoln Elementary School was filled with excited whispers last week, as the students prepared to hear from the Pumphrey brothers about their books, how they created them and more.

The Pumphey Brothers

All Owatonna students in grades 3-5 got to hear from author and illustrator brothers Jarret and Jerome Pumphrey. The brothers shared with students the process of creating their book “Somewhere in the Bayou” and talked about their upcoming projects. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Third Grade students

Following the presentation by the Pumphrey brothers, students in Julie Sturges third grade class at Lincoln Elementary School shared their thoughts on why reading is important and what they enjoyed most about the author meet and greet. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

