Julie Sturges’ third grade classroom at Lincoln Elementary School was filled with excited whispers last week, as the students prepared to hear from the Pumphrey brothers about their books, how they created them and more.
Thursday afternoon students in third, fourth and fifth grade at each Owatonna elementary school got to hear from award-winning author, illustrator duo Jerome and Jarret Pumphrey. Each year Owatonna elementary students get to visit with an author thanks to a grant from the 761 Foundation.
The virtual meet and greet began with the brothers introducing themselves and then reading their book, “Somewhere in the Bayou.”
As the brothers read, students were encouraged to participate by shouting out “smack” and “splash” every few pages — an activity which one student said was his favorite part of the entire experience.
“This is really a special day for them,” Sturges said. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a while.”
“Somewhere in the Bayou” was inspired by a conversation the brothers had years prior about assumptions.
“Sometimes we make quick assumptions about people and they’re not always correct,” Jarret said. “It’s sad and also humorous and we thought for the book we’d incorporate that will animals you can find in the bayou.”
After sharing the story with the classes, Jerome explained how they created the illustrations in the book through a printmaking process. He demonstrated for the students how he drew the characters in Photoshop, used the illustrations to make stamps and about the entire process from the idea to the finished product.
Student Ellie Ginther said her favorite part of the event was when the brothers showed how they made the stamps, and her classmate Isla Jensen said she liked when Jerome demonstrated how quickly he was able to draw the characters.
Students were also able to ask questions of the brothers following their presentation. The students asked about everything from their childhoods growing up in Texas to how many books they’ve sold.
“I don’t have an exact figure of how many books we’ve sold,” Jarret said. “But I do know that our agent and publisher keep asking us to write more, and that’s a good thing for us.”
Together, the brothers have written, illustrated and published five books, and in March are releasing their first chapter book akin to a graphic novel.
Students were also surprised to learn from Media Specialist Kayla Stanton that multiple students in each classroom would have the opportunity to win a signed copy of one of the Pumphrey’s books.
“Because of the 761 Foundation and the Little Professor bookstore, we were able to purchase 200 copies of their books to give away for the kids,” she said. “Jerome and Jarret said presenting to the students and seeing them wave and yell and say hello was the highlight of their day and we couldn’t have done this without the support of the bookstore and the foundation.”
After the meeting ended, Sturges took the time to discuss with her class a couple of points during the presentation that stood out to her.
Firstly she asked her students what Jarret meant when he said if you want to be a writer you have to be a reader and why it’s a good idea to read books they may not think they’d like.
Many students shared their thoughts, but all around the room each student said they enjoyed the presentation and many of them were looking forward to reading a Pumphrey book.