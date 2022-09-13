The Friends of the Owatonna Arts Center group is preparing to welcome the public back for its annual fall luncheon next week, after canceling the event for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OAC Fall Luncheon

Returning after two years away is the Owatonna Arts Center fall luncheon, hosted by the Friends of the Arts Center. The annual luncheon will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21 with a social hour beginning at 11 a.m. (File photo/southernminn.com)

OAC Fall Luncheon

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments