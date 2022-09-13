The Friends of the Owatonna Arts Center group is preparing to welcome the public back for its annual fall luncheon next week, after canceling the event for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual luncheon is the primary fundraiser for the Arts Center put on by the Friends organization. The luncheon will be held in the dining hall with a social hour beginning at 11 a.m. followed by lunch and a program. Tickets are available for purchase at the Arts Center and Kottke Jewelers in Owatonna, with the last day to purchase being Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Artistic Director Silvan Durben said it is exciting events are coming back after a troublesome two years of cancellations and postponements for nearly every annual event in the community.
“The luncheon is a big fundraiser for the Arts Center that we have every year,” Durben said. “It’s a way for the friends and community to get together and enjoy the company, food and speakers, and to reacquaint ourselves with the Arts Center.”
Jan Tippett, chair for the event this year, said she and the other Friends of the Arts Center are excited to get back to the “new normal.”
“The luncheon has always been well attended,” Tippett said. “It will be held in the beautiful dining hall in the Arts Center with fall-like decorations, good food and a wonderful speaker.”
Paula Trenda, owner of Curly Girlz Candy in Owatonna, will be the speaker for this year’s luncheon. Though she admits she hasn’t perfected her speech yet, she is honored and excited to be speaking.
“I plan to primarily talk about the business and how it’s growing and how that’s impacted my family, my kids and my life,” Trenda said. “I’ll talk about what it takes to grow a business, especially as a female, and all of the ups and downs of being an entrepreneur.”
Durben said he is especially excited for Trenda’s talk and for guests to have the opportunity to learn more about a booming local business and the art in chocolate making.
“Her business is just fascinating and unique,” Durben said. “I think she’ll give a lovely talk, and guests will also be able to enjoy her chocolates during the luncheon, too, because she was gracious enough to provide treats for all the guests.”
The menu includes champagne chicken, baby red potatoes, glazed carrots and cheesecake for desert. Trenda will also be providing sweets to each guest, and will have her products available to purchase after the luncheon. Wine will be available during the social hour and a silent auction is being planned, as well as door prize giveaways.
The Friends of the Owatonna Arts Center is a volunteer group whose mission is to make friends, learn and support the Arts Center, which many consider a vital part of the community.
“The Friends help with volunteering during the artist receptions every month in the gallery,” Tippett said. “We help with the garden tour and the luncheon, too. Really we get involved in most of the events and exhibitions. Really anything to get you to spend time at the Arts Center.”
The group meets monthly to discuss upcoming events, and are always looking for more volunteers who want to get involved and support the Arts Center. Those interested in joining the group can sign up at the luncheon or inquire online at www.oacarts.org/volunteering