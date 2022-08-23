National Earth Day may come around each April, but that is not stopping the Friends of Rice Lake State Park from hosting a special Earth Day event at the park this weekend.
Cherry Schwartz, chair of the Friends of Rice Lake State Park, said the group tries to get together in the summer months to do a modest park clean up of the picnic area.
The group was formed shortly after the first 44 acres of land was purchased for the state park in 1947. In the years since then, the park has expanded to just over 700 acres and is an essential stopping point for the various waterfowl that migrate around the area.
“I’ve always been passionate about the park and doing what’s necessary to enhance it for the public,” Schwartz said. “We get together to clean up the picnic area and clear off branches, leaves and any trash that may be left behind.”
For the clean up efforts that will take place this Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m., materials will be provided and lunch will be available at noon at no cost.
“The work won’t be too laborious,” she said. “We will just be clearing off the trails and working at the picnic pavillion to get rid of any debris left around.”
She said many of the members of the group, which is about 20 strong, live a distance away and aren’t able to get as involved as they’d like to, and she hopes hosting this event and inviting the public to get involved will also inspire them to join the Friends of Rice Lake State Park.
“We have some young folks who have joined recently and are pretty involved,” Schwartz said. “We’re always looking for more members and volunteers.”
The group is dedicated to preserving the natural beauty and ecology of the park while providing education on the environment and various programs offered. Of course, the group also enjoys getting together semi-regularly to take in the great outdoors.
“We don’t have a set meeting schedule, because people are busy,” Schwartz said. “We mainly have official meetings when it comes to the various events we put on, like this one and our other fundraisers.”
After helping in the clean up efforts and enjoying lunch, volunteers and guests are also encouraged and invited to take place in a scavenger hunt put on by the park in partnership with the Parks and Trails Council of Minnesota.
“All you need is a phone,” Schwartz said. “It’s really easy to navigate and to find the plants and animals around the park.”
The task is to find up to 22 items from several categories around the park. The categories include mushrooms, birds, amphibians and reptiles, wildflowers, mammals, trees, and arthropods. Whether one or all 22 items are found, hunters can then be entered into a weekly drawing for a $20 gift card to various Minnesota state parks. In addition to the weekly drawings, the Friends of Rice Lake State Park are also sponsoring a drawing for a $25 gift card to a local outdoor store for all entries on or before Sept. 13 when the hunt ends.