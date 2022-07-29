Parenthood can be as rewarding as it can be stressful, and because children don’t come with a manual, some parents struggle to find resources, advice and age appropriate activities for their families.

Bright by Text

By signing up, parents will get one or two texts a week with tips and activity suggestions custom to their family's needs. They will also get local community news tips for kids and families in Steele County. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Bright by Text

To sign up, visit the United Way website, scan the QR code or text "LIVEUNITED" to 274 448. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

