Parenthood can be as rewarding as it can be stressful, and because children don’t come with a manual, some parents struggle to find resources, advice and age appropriate activities for their families.
United Way of Steele County has begun partnering with Bright by Text, an organization committed to helping families navigate the rollercoaster of parenthood with ease through their phones with one or two text messages per week.
UWSC President Annette Duncan has been working on partnering with Bright by Text for a little over a year, and was very excited when she received a grant to get started.
“I had heard about Bright by Text through one of my peers and I immediately wanted to bring it to our community,” Duncan said. “Tons of organizations in other states have it, but we’re the only one in Minnesota. So through writing the grants I really wanted to secure the funds because it’s not a cheap platform, but it is so worth it.”
Families can sign up on the website or by scanning a QR code. To register, you only need to include a phone number and ages of children. While the parenting tips and tricks only apply to kids from birth through age 4, Duncan said a perk of having this partnership allows UWSC to send out additional alerts to families who sign up for community events and activities for people and children of all ages.
“The service isn’t intrusive. Once or twice a week you get a short text with a tip that's quick to read and doesn’t use data for those families who don’t have that on their phone plans, but there is also a link for expanded information on whatever the text for that week is,” Duncan said. “There’s a variety of topics and it’s custom to your family and the ages of the kids which is really nice because you’re not getting information for, say a five year old when you only have a two year old.”
According to the Bright by Text website, the organization provides content for each step beginning at pregnancy. Their content also includes resources for parents on managing stress, handling challenging behaviors with kids, mindfulness and bonding with your child or children. They also have the ability to offer connections to health and reminders about contacting your healthcare provider about scheduling check-ups.
“I’ve signed up myself and it’s really a great service,” Duncan said. “Not only is it helpful, but it also reminds parents that we’re all human and our kids didn’t come with instructions so give yourself some grace. We aren’t going to get it right all the time, but as parents, we’re all in it together.”
Since officially launching the program locally in April, Duncan said nearly 70 families and 120 children have already signed up. Duncan said she has received plenty of positive feedback from many of the parents who have been using the texting service.
Neil Lyons, operations coordinator for UWSC, said Duncan has advocated for adding the service to the Steele County community and he believes it's a wonderful service that will help many parents and caregivers in the area.
Duncan also mentioned that families outside of Steele County can utilize the service through their website to sign up.
“During the grant writing I made our keywords so any county in Minnesota could use it and still get the parenting aspect,” Duncan said. “If people who sign up are outside of Steele County, they won’t get our community messages, but they can definitely still benefit from the parenting messages from Bright by Text.”
Anyone is welcome to sign up whether pregnant, parents, grandparents, caregivers, babysitters or teachers. Duncan said if there’s a child in your life, you can benefit from the service at no cost and people are able to opt out at any time for any reason.
“I plan to include this in all of our future grant writing,” Duncan said. “I want to keep this around because I think it will be so great for our community and parents and kids.”