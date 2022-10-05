Some might argue that when Harvey and Sharon West returned to Owatonna, the city was changed for the better.
From their involvement in racing and volunteerism, to Sharon breaking barriers and celebrating many firsts as a woman paving the way for others to follow in her footsteps, there is not much ground the two haven't touched in their community.
The Wests were recognized Wednesday with the Spirit of the Community Award during the 11th annual Legacy Luncheon as part of Owatonna Foundation Week. Sharon accepted the award on behalf of her husband, who died in 2008. The Owatonna Country Club was full of Legacy Society members, members of the Owatonna Foundation and friends of the Wests to celebrate their commitment to the community.
The award was started to acknowledge and thank community members who commit their time, resources and philanthropic spirit toward progress in the community. The trustees of the Foundation believe that the community as a whole embodied this mentality and commitment.
In introducing the Wests, Mike Jensen, of Tri-M Graphics, recalled the first time he had heard about Sharon and Harvey. He said Sharon’s father frequently had copies and photographs printed, and came into the shop one day beaming with pride as he shared his daughter's latest accomplishment — being awarded the annual Woman of Achievement Award.
“That is the first time I remember hearing of Sharon West at that time,” Jensen said. “As we start to look at the Spirit of the Community Award, our recipients this year, both Sharon and Harvey, come by it honestly.”
Jensen also recalled the first time he met Harvey at the Owatonna Tool Company (OTC), when he wanted to talk about a project. Jensen laughed as he remembered being slightly intimidated by meeting an Owatonna business legend. Along with working many years at OTC, Harvey was an active member of the Owatonna Elks and United Way of Steele County. He was also a creative type, who helped with newsletters and more for the United Way and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, as well as writing newsletters for two sports car clubs and served on the board for the Land O' Lakes region of the Sports Car Club of America.
“As we talk about Sharon and Harvey, they truly were a team,” he said. “Both on the racetrack and off. If you didn’t know, Harvey raced cars, and Sharon was his pit crew. They worked very closely together on many projects.”
Jensen highlighted some of Sharon’s “firsts” in the community. She was the first female Board Chair for the Owatonna Chamber and the first female Rotary President in Owatonna. Along with receiving the Woman of Achievement Award from the Owatonna Business Women organization, she was also recognized with the Pioneer Woman award for her dedication to the community by getting involved in several organizations. She has also served on the Civil Service Commission, and currently serves on the Airport Commission.
“Sharon did all of this very humbly and not with an ovation,” Jensen said. “She cut through a lot of challenges and had a commitment to this community and was a humble leader in the process.”
Both Sharon and Harvey were quietly ingrained in several large projects in the city, always willing to help, but being humble and not seeking praise or recognition.
“I’m very honored and humbled to accept the Spirit of the Community Award that includes my late husband, Harvey,” Sharon said. “He would have also been very honored and humbled to receive this award. In fact, it was Harvey accepting a position at OTC that brought us back to Owatonna. So Harvey should get the credit for us receiving this award.”
Sharon said her parents were very civic minded, and through them she learned the importance of community. She said she especially learned the importance of giving back after returning from Norway after being an American Field Service student in 1956.
“That student exchange program made a very deep impression on me,” she said. “I think my fate was sealed as a person to do as much as possible to give back to my community. When Harvey and I moved back here in 1961, we immediately got involved in Owatonna.”
3 in 3 by 23
A couple of years ago, the Foundation established a “3 in 3 by 23” goal to anticipate growth, meaning they wanted to increase their assets by $3 million by the end of 2022. This would allow the Foundation to comfortably give $450,000 worth of grants every year.
Foundation President Tom Dufresne was excited to announce that due to the contributions of the Foundation members, the goal is within reach, but there is still a little ways to go.
“Like many of you, [the Foundation] is excited about what’s happening in Owatonna with the downtown development, new high school, new businesses coming to the community and the expansion of current businesses,” Dufresne said. “Our experience has been that a growing Owatonna creates more demand for grants from the Foundation.”
New members joining the Legacy Society were also recognized by donating a minimum of a $10,000 lifetime gift to the Foundation.