Some might argue that when Harvey and Sharon West returned to Owatonna, the city was changed for the better.

Sharon West

Mike Jensen presents Sharon West with the Spirit of the Community award Wednesday at the Owatonna Country Club. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Sharon West

Sharon West visits with guests Wednesday during the Legacy Luncheon, where she and her late husband, Harvey, were named the recipients of the 2022 Spirit of the Community Award. The annual event is a part of Owatonna Foundation Week. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments