The former youth pastor of Northridge Church in Owatonna has been sentenced to minimal jail time and a decade of probation after pleading guilty to grooming and molesting a teenager who had been in his youth group.
Sean Patrick Masopust, 33, was sentenced Thursday morning in Steele County District Court to 30 days jail, with credit for two days already served, and 10 years supervised probation, for a felony conviction of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 16 and 17 who he had a position of authority over. Masopust pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 6.
Judge Joseph Bueltel handed down the sentencing.
Now a resident of Olmsted County, Masopust has until 6 p.m. Monday to turn himself in to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center to begin his jail sentencing. Bueltel said if the jail has work release available, he is eligible for that program.
Terms of Masopust's probation include attending and completing a sex offender treatment program, no unsupervised contact with persons under the age of 18 (with the exception of his own biological children in cooperation with Child Protective Services), no access to or use of internet without approval, no possession of any device that allows for internet capabilities or access to the internet without internet monitoring software, and he must register as a predatory offender.
If Masopust is unsuccessful in completing his probation, he will serve 18 months in state prison.
Criminal complaint
Court records show the charge stems from multiple incidents that took place in 2018 from June to October.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 23, 2021, a member of the regional counsel of Northridge Church reported to Owatonna police an "inappropriate relationship" that took place between Masopust and a 17-year-old female in 2018. The reporting party allegedly told police the church had first heard the "relationship" was through texting, but after some digging found that “inappropriate things” were occurring. Masopust reportedly admitted to the counsel to some of the conduct and has since been fired from the church. The reporting party said the victim was a part of Masopust’s youth group at the time of the "relationship."
The victim and her mother met with police on Christmas Eve. The mother told police the church “never told her” about what happened with Masopust and her daughter, according to court documents.
The victim reportedly told police she began working at Sunshine Tree Daycare, located in the church basement, in 2018, while Masopust was the associate youth pastor at the time, and she was a student youth leader under his and his wife’s direction. In June 2018, the victim said the first incident happened when Masopust allegedly sent her a private message and asked what kind of underwear she was wearing.
In August 2018, the victim said Masopust reportedly pulled her from the daycare while she was working and brought her to a back hallway/storage area and began aggressively kissing her and touching her body.
On more than one occasion, the victim said Masopust allegedly sent her photographs and videos of him in his underwear, of his genitals, and of himself masturbating. At one point, Masopust sent her a message complaining about her not sending a nude photo back, and she then complied, according to court records.
The victim said she would be asked to babysit Masopust’s children, and on one occasion, he allegedly brought her to the basement and tried to gain access to her genitals and breasts but stopped when she was clearly uncomfortable.
The victim said the last incident took place in October 2018 at Northridge Church when Masopust tried to grab and hug her in his closed office, according to the report. The victim said everything stopped later that month when Masopust reportedly sent her a message saying his wife “found the messages and got upset.”
The victim said she remained active in the church until she graduated from high school but returned in 2020. According to court records, the victim said she became active in the church again and was eventually asked by Masopust’s wife to become an adult youth leader. The victim said, on Oct. 19, 2021, Masopust’s wife asked her to come to the church, where the victim said two men from the Minnesota Assemblies of God met with her and she provided her story.
According to Owatonna police, the church fired Masopust in October 2021.
Masopust was arrested and charged Feb. 2, 2022.
On Feb. 3, Tammy Perryman, mother-in-law of Masopust and wife of the church lead pastor, resigned from her position as director of the Sunshine Tree Daycare, which is located in the basement of the church. Lead Pastor Mark Perryman, Masopust's father-in-law, voluntarily resigned from his position on Feb. 6. Felicia Masopust, the daughter of the Perryman's and wife of Masopust, also resigned from her position as a youth pastor.
Victim impact statement
At the beginning of Masopust's sentencing, Assistant Steele County Attorney Julia Forbes read a victim impact statement on behalf of the female Masopust groomed and molested in 2018.
In the statement, the victim writes how over the past four years she has struggled with processing what has happened to her, asking herself if it was "really that bad" and if it was her fault. She said people have told her she was "basically an adult" when everything happened and therefore she should "take responsibility." She said people have also called her a "seducer" and someone who took advantage of an older man.
"I should have never been put in the position where I shouldn't respond to a message, I never should have had to ask him to stop, and I never should have had to think of telling him no," the victim wrote. "It was not my fault that a 29 year old man who has known me for half of my life and watched me grow up was attracted to me … He groomed me and abused me, and now I have been asking, 'why me?'"
The victim said there are two possible things she believes could have led Masopust to targeting her: one being the death of a parent where Masopust was there to support the victim and her family through the entire process, and the other was Masopust "knew how badly my friends and I wanted his approval and wanted him to like us."
"We all looked up to him like an older brother figure," the victim wrote.
The victim detailed the variety of ways the abuse by Masopust has continued to impact her, including being diagnosed with depression, PTSD and anxiety, being prescribed several medications including sleeping medications, and a variety of other ways it impacts her everyday life.
"My trust has been torn apart; my heart has become cold and hard," the victim said, adding she has also been impacted spiritually. "I can no longer walk into a church without having a panic attack … I have no idea if what I learned about God was real or not."
The victim addressed both Northridge Church and the Minnesota District Council Assemblies of God, which oversees the local church. The victim said in the future, she hopes the district council will "do the right thing" by reporting the crime immediately, and not force the victim to tell her story "in front of the man and his wife who did the act." She said she hopes if there is a next time, the Northridge Church community will "believe the victim" and not excommunicate them.
"Sean sexually abused and molested me while I was still I child … I have forgiven him for the emotional and psychological pain he has caused me, but it is not my forgiveness you should be after," the victim wrote."It is my turn to start healing my heart and body and soul. I will no longer stay silent and no longer be the victim of my youth pastor who groomed and molested me … I am a survivor."
Masopust comments
Prior to Bueltel delivering the sentence, Masopust was asked if there was anything he wished to say.
"Nothing I say can make up for what I did, absolutely nothing," Masopust said, recognizing the pain inflicted on the victim, her family, his own family and the community. "What I did was absolutely wrong."
Masopust said he felt "very grateful" for the forgiveness offered by the victim, saying he would have never fathomed to ask for her forgiveness because he was "not sure — and rightfully so — if they had it in themselves to forgive."
"I have started the work and continue to work and dedicate myself to becoming better, so that this is never an issue in my own life," Masopust said. "I want to be an example someday for my own kids, that I faced my darkest hour, have taken responsibility for my mistakes, owned up to what I did, and grew and became someone different."
Judge addresses both parties
Bueltel applauded the victim for providing a "thoughtful and mature" victim impact statement, and was glad to see she recognizes that what happened to her is not her fault.
"Mr. Masopust was put in a position of power and authority and he clearly and completely violated the trust that was developed," Bueltel said. "This is something you maybe never will get over, but I am glad to hear you say you are not a victim, but a survivor … None of this is your fault. It is the adults who have the responsibility to control their impulses, and Mr. Masopust did not do that."
Bueltel went on to say that the number of problems that have resulted from this crime were all caused by Masopust, though the direct victim sustained the greatest level of harm.
"We live in a community, and in a community when someone harms someone else, everyone is impacted," Bueltel said. "It is unfortunate that other people have supported Mr. Masopust in any way, including the church. This is a serious crime."
While Bueltel told Masopust he appreciates the honesty he has provided during this process, when people break trust the way he has as someone in a position of power and authority, it is "very difficult to function as a society."
"We rely on those people to protect children, not exploit them," Bueltel said. "You were given a lot of responsibility, and we cannot tolerate this behavior."
"You should. not be around young people," the judge continued. "We have to protect them first."